Twene Jonas has weighed in on Prophet Ogyaba's infidelity saga condemning Cassey, the lady the prophet cheated on his wife with

The social commentator stated that Cassey would not have made the matter public if it did not go against her and called her a noise maker and also called all pastors thieves

Ogyaba recently admitted to cheating on his wife with Cassey arguing that despite being a man of God he was still a mortal and susceptible to wrongdoing

Social commentator Twene Jonas has spoken out against Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba, and Lady Cassie amid their ongoing infidelity scandal.

The pastor recently admitted to cheating on his wife with Cassie, sparking widespread criticism and debate.

In a viral video, Dr Ogyaba confirmed the allegations, stating that although he is a pastor, he is still human and capable of making mistakes.

He acknowledged having an affair with Lady Cassie but accused her of trying to destroy his reputation. According to him, Cassie’s recent actions stem from bitterness after their relationship ended.

Dr Ogyaba alleged that Cassie had launched a campaign to tarnish his image, claiming she was unhappy because he ended their relationship. He further criticized her for going public with the affair and accused her of acting out of spite.

Cassie, who has reportedly relocated abroad, denied the pastor’s claims. She argued that Dr Ogyaba was acting out of jealousy over her move overseas. Cassie accused him of defaming her by labelling her a thief and claimed he was the one who brought the matter into the public eye.

Twene Jonas condemned both parties but directed most of his criticism at Lady Cassie. He suggested that she would not have exposed the affair if it had benefited her and labelled her a noise maker. Jonas also described all pastors as dishonest, a shade at Ogyaba.

The scandal has drawn significant attention on social media, with many questioning the conduct of religious leaders and the lady.

Twene Jonas fuels Ogyaba saga

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

silver_n_gold._ said:

"You and the pastor resemble y’all have the same hair line."

cacti_boy93 wrote:

"Snr since they started demma deportation u can’t go out."

josephmilleryanney said:

"They said you can't go out and do videos for me paaa I don't believe it because you have everything Mr President himself."

constanceowusu98 commented:

"Hmmmmm so called prophet of God, chai."

aaron5 said:

"I am sure that the lady was blackmailing him for more money so he decided to come clean and be free .that is what some of the sidekicks do to our husbands."

Ogyaba buys iPhone for his wife

Ogyaba has bought an iPhone for his wife amid the infidelity saga and she looked happy despite the issue trending all over social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that in a video, the couple visited a shop where the prophet made the purchase, noting that his wife.

The prophet and his wife became a topic of discussion in the media even more as the video circulated.

