Renowned Communications Expert Lesley Kweku Amissah passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2025

He passed away a few months after he married his lovely wife Hayet Rida, a renowned Ghanaian Influencer

Following his demise, seven lovely photos of the couple who tied the knot in September 2024 have surfaced on social media

Ghanaians are reeling from the painful demise of Mr Lesley Kweku Amissah, a renowned communications expert.

Mr Kweku Amissah passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The cause of his death has not been made public, however, he left behind a lovely wife.

The couple tied the knot in September 2024. Following his demise, wedding photos of the duo have popped up on social media.

The photos show the duo happy about their union and celebrating with family and friends.

See the post below:

Lesley is a big name in communications

Lesley Kweku Amissah until his demise was an expert communicator and a guru in event planning. He was the founder and CEO of Mosiacblue and Portobello and Company.

Lesley was a pioneer in his field and was admired for his passion and commitment to excellence in his work.

It was all joy at the wedding ceremony of the two, who tied the knot in a colour event with friends and family present to celebrate with them.

