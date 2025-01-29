Ghanaian YouTuber, Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon famously known as Wode Maya was honoured in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian YouTuber Steven Ndukwu accompanied him to unveil the street signage which shows a road named after him

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Wode Maya and said he deserved the honour

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, shared an image of a street named after him in Lagos, Nigeria’s former capital.

Wode Maya said he was honoured that the people of Nigeria had named a street after him.

Lagos officials name a street after popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya. Photo credit: @wode_maya

In a Facebook post, Wode Maya shared a photo of himself by the signage showing the street named after him.

The accomplished YouTuber was squatting on a bannister to reach the top of the signage, which was written in white with a red background.

“What a great honour to have my name on a STREET in Lagos Nigeria 🇳🇬 😅,” his caption read.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian YouTuber, Steven Ndukwu, shared an image of himself and Wode Maya telling when he accompanied his colleague to unveil the street name.

“Great to accompany my friend Wodemaya as he unveils his new street in Lagos, even though he is Ghanaian 😀,” Steven Nduku said.

He shared a photo of himself and Wode Maya standing by the signage.

On the nationality issue Steven Nduku mentioned in his caption, Wode Maya responded by saying:

“I’m now a Nigerian bro😅.”

Some streets in Nigeria are named in recognition of the country’s states and towns. Others are named after countries, popular cities around the world and renowned personalities.

However, if one wants a street named after them there is a procedure which may ensure that happens. It entails applying through to paying for the street name if the application is approved.

According to oticsurvey.com, there is an annual renewal of fees if a person applies for a street to be named after him or her.

Wode Maya celebrated after Nigerian street naming

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the post Wode Maya shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

“Awesome. Great. Great. Greater. Congratulations.”

Emmanuel Motelin wrote:

“Congratulations on this amazing honor!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

Ghettorian said:

“You deserve a lane in every country you visit sir. Welcome to Kenya again.”

Patience Media House wrote:

“More blessings bro 🙏 🙌 is God's doing 🙏 not by your strength Wodemaya 🙏 🙌 💪 ✨️ ❤️ 👏 🙏.”

Beyond Hollywood Success said:

“NAIJA is always the big bros that will have your back no matter what. NAIJA to the world.”

Life with Jessica wrote:

“You really worked hard for all these. Biggest congratulations Wode Maya.”

Alipat page said:

“Are you serious 🥺 WOW Wodemaya you be big name congratulations 🎉.”

AfricanWoman Travelling wrote:

"🎯Well done! 👏🏾 🎯Proof that in life anyone can achieve anything they set their mind on, NO EXCUSE! 🫶🏽🌍🇸🇱."

Djraku Kojo Sylvester Sky said:

"Getting a street named after you in Lagos is not a small matter ooooo....."

Google names meeting room after Herman Chinery-Hesse

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Google named a meeting room at its headquarters after Ghanaian tech entrepreneur Herman Chinery-Hesse.

Ghanaian tech entrepreneur Herman Chinery-Hesse was the founder of SOFTtribe and was described as the Bill Gates of Ghana.

Several Ghanaians applauded Herman Chinery-Hesse after he shared the news on his timeline.

