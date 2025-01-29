Ibrahim Mahama, the wealthy businessman and founder of Engineers and Planners celebrated his 54th birthday on January 29, 2025

He posted a photo of himself clad in white and in the caption of the Instagram post, he praised God for allowing him to see another year

Many people thronged to the comments section to celebrate Ibrahim Mahama and hail him for the many charitable deeds he had undertaken

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama turned 54 on January 29, 2025, and many people have taken to social media to celebrate him.

Ibrahim Mahama celebrates his 54th birthday with a post on social media. Image Credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Ibrahim Mahama's birthday photo

The founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenously-owned mining company, was clad in all white in the picture he posted to commemorate his birthday.

The picture was clearly captured at an event as it showed several people also clad in white in the picture's background.

He wore a white kaftan and a pair of trousers. The neckline and the front chest pocket of the kaftan were designed with a beautiful pattern.

In the post on his Instagram page, the kind-hearted wealthy man looked handsome and was all smiles as he posed for the camera.

In the caption of the Instagram post, he praised God for letting him celebrate another year as he turned older.

"Thank you Lord 🙏🏾," he wrote.

Birthday messages flood in for Ibrahim Mahama

Many social media users took to the comment section to leave lovely birthday messages for Mr Mahama, the brother of President John Dramani Mahama.

Others also highlighted the charitable deeds he had done and prayed for a long life for him to continue pursuing such initiatives.

Below are the heartwarming birthday messages people wrote in the comments section of Ibrahim Mamaha's Instagram post:

ghhyper1 said:

"Wishing a happy birthday to a true Ghanaian icon, Mr @ibrahim_mahama_71 🎂 Thank you for your tireless contributions to humanity. God Bless You Boss 🙏🏽."

aromatyc said:

"Happy birthday to the real rich man of our time. Many like myself look up to him and his modesty."

cecilseb1 said:

"Happiest birthday to a kind soul…..Keep doing good Sir."

mcboat_ken_ said:

"Wishing you a Happy birthday Sir. Long life and prosperity. We the ordinary citizens are proud of your charitable works. More blessings Sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

nanaabenaokyerewa said:

"Happy birthday to a man after God’s own heart."

rankingbvss said:

"God bless this man for me ❤️ . Wishing you a wonderful Boss's Day!"

prince_kwadwo_owusu said:

"Superhero 🔥🔥🔥🎂🥳🎊🎊🎊happy birthday Sir."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

