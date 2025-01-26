Wode Maya, in a viral video, visited businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's large mansion in East Legon

The Youtuber was in disbelief and awe as he spotted Dr Osei Kwame Despite's large fleet of expensive vintage and modern cars

Wode Maya claimed that he needed to find an additional source of income to reach the Ghanaian businessman's level of affluence

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya courted attention after a video of him at businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's huge mansion surfaced on social media.

The content creator, who has over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, is renowned for touring multiple African countries and projecting the unseen beautiful sceneries and cultures worldwide,

Wode Maya took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself visiting Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in East Legon, Accra.

The video showed Wode Maya cruising in the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies' 2020 registered Mercedes Benz AMG G63 car in the mansion's large compound.

The YouTuber was in disbelief and awe as he spotted Dr Osei Kwame Despite's large fleet of expensive vintage and modern cars worth millions of dollars displayed in a parking lot.

Wode Maya, who expressed interest in swapping cars with Dr Osei Kwame Despite, claimed that he needed to find an additional source of income to reach the Ghanaian businessman's level of affluence.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"It’s Time To Double My Hustle In Ghana! This is one person’s fleet of cars in Accra Ghana."

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is regarded as one of the wealthiest individuals in Ghana and the African continent. The entrepreneur is widely known for his charitable contributions to many individuals needing financial assistance.

The businessman and his close associate, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were among numerous high-profile personalities who made heavy donations to support the rebuilding efforts initiated by the traders, whose livelihoods were affected after a fire burnt almost the entire Kantamanto market to ashes.

Over the years, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has also built a reputation for owning some of the world's most expensive cars. He became one of just five individuals in Africa to own a Bugatti after purchasing a three-million-dollar Bugatti Chiron to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022.

The Despite Media CEO also purchased a Tesla Cybertruck, becoming the first Ghanaian to own one. On October 13, 2024, he displayed a fleet of his vintage cars during the Thanksgiving service of his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong, at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra.

The fleet of cars included a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D, a 1963 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 3, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1981 /1982 Phillips Berlina Coup, a 1986 Zimmer Tiffany, and a Chevrolet C10 Pickup.

Despite's fleet of cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

younghommiedawg_ commented:

"Money, power and respect are the keys to life..🙌."

kojo_billions1 said:

"A worthy investment into vintage cars. The family can never go broke 👏."

onasis.x commented:

"Money definitely cannot buy class."

Wode Maya visits a safari in Botswana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya embarked on a safari tour during a trip to the Chobe National Park in Kasane, Botswana.

The Youtuber embarked on an expedition in the park with a lion and became fearful after a lioness sneaked behind him.

The video of Wode Maya touring the safari with lions gained massive traction on social media, with many Ghanaians commenting.

