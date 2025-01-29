Appiah Stadium in a video he shared on his TikTok page spotted wealthy Ghanaian businessman Kofi Abban in town as he cruised in his BMW 7 Series

The social media sensation and staunch NDC supporter stopped the car to shower praises on the Rigworld Group CEO, expressing admiration for him

Appiah Stadium whose antics have become a trademark personality of his, called the businessman handsome and marvelled at the sophistication of the vehicle

Popular Ghanaian businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban was spotted in town driving a BMW 7 Series, drawing attention from social media personality Appiah Stadium.

Appiah Stadium meets Kofi Abban in town in a video. Photo source: appiah.stadium

Source: Instagram

The staunch NDC supporter stopped the car to praise the Rigworld Group CEO, expressing admiration for both the businessman and his vehicle. He even lauded praise on his driver, stating that he has made it in life by having the opportunity to drive a respected man like Kofi Abban.

The driver laughed heartily at the statement including Kofi Abban himself who seemed to enjoy Appiah's series of eulogy.

Appiah Stadium, who has become famed for his stubborn nature described Kofi Abban as handsome and was impressed by the sophistication of the luxury car. The encounter, which was captured in a video by Appiah was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral.

Kofi Amoa-Abban is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil and gas services company operating across West Africa. Beyond his business success, he is known for his love of luxury cars, owning an impressive collection.

In addition to the BMW 7 Series, his fleet includes a Shelby Cobra and a 2023 Bentley GT Continental Onyx, which is valued at over $400,000 (more than 5 million cedis). Other vehicles in his collection include a vintage Rolls-Royce, a Lexus 4x4, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and several other high-end models.

Appiah Stadium and Kofi Abban stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Opati commented:

"He will go and say same thing to despite and Dr Ofori sarpong when he sees them. Kakra wob3nya nti."

Ovoo reacted:

"The way these drivers have been using the cars of their boss’s to womanize eeh."

Young Boss said:

"He said the same thing when he met Abu Tricia eii Appiah stadium is the real definition of Ghana is stayed by plans."

Hajia Farida commented:

"You said the same thing to 3 of the rich men in Ghana abaaa Appiah stadium."

Clement Ben Boama said:

"Kakra y3b3di ntira 🙏🙏 kofi Abban sei hc Mano eer."

user2929677284212 wrote:

"I even envy the driver more than that kofi Abban swears🤣."

Vilvet x said:

"Plan plan man when i grow up i want a side hustle like appiah stadium hyping."

KW🅰️DJ🅾️ 🅱️ILL’S said;

"If Appiah stadium hold your hand go search for Job 90% possiblitly you go get am with this hype."

Shatta Wale purchases BMW

Kofi Abban is not the only lover of BMWs, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has also purchased one.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician's BMW was a BMW 4 Series 420i Coupe M, one of the most luxurious cars by the automobile giant.

Shatta Wale like Kofi Abban has an impressive car collection which he intends to expand.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh