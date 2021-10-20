A video of a lady's failed attempt at getting onto an escalator has left many laughing to tears

The clip is just 19 seconds long but so much goes on in it, from a mini-backflip all the way to a security guard being taken away by the moving staircase

Social media users could not wait to share their equally funny responses to the video in the replies section

A 19-second clip of a lady falling down an escalator has the country howling. In the video, the well-dressed lady attempts to step on the moving staircase but quickly loses her balance and does a mini-backflip.

South Africans are trying to figure out what in the world caused her to trip. Some think it could be her long dress while others think it could be gravity working against her. The best part you ask? A security guard ran to her rescue and was taken up the escalator in the most dramatic way.

A video of a woman falling down an escalator has left the country in stitches. Image: @Thlolo15March

The video gained over 1 500 views in less than a day. Take a look at it below:

Social media users share some hilarious responses to the escalator fail

@MjikaJoe wrote:

"So the security guy thought...? How was he going to help a tannie with these escalators?"

@Muziwandile__ shared:

"I swear I'm not laughing."

@Moruri27 tweeted:

"So basically the G4S guy didn't run to help the lady, he ran to get up on the escalator and the friend dragged her as well, literally."

@Prodical_M said:

"Kante what are these women doing exactly?! May my mother not be a victim."

@PVigilancebluz responded with:

"I'm here for the security guard."

@AsekaNdaba added:

"Hayi bo Jesu wam."

