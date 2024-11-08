Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, whose real name is Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, has explained the Mandarin origin of his stage name

He explained that he chose this name to honour his mother, who supported his decision to pursue YouTube over his father's initial objections

His mother’s encouragement led his father to eventually approve of his career path as a content creator so he changed his brand name as a tribute

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, popularly called Wode Maya, has explained why he has a Chinese name for his brand.

He mentioned that his moniker, Wode Maya, comes from the Mandarin expression 'wǒ de mā ya', which he stated translates to 'my mum'.

Wode Maya says his showbiz name is to honour his mum for her support when he started YouTube against his father's wishes. Photo credit: @wode_maya

In a video shared by Scanty Explores on YouTube, Wode Maya said the name was meant to celebrate his mother, who convinced his dad to let him be a YouTuber.

The popular Ghanaian narrated that his dad was initially against the funny videos he was creating while in China instead of focusing on his studies to become an aeronautical engineer.

However, Wode Maya’s mother convinced his father to allow him to continue with his YouTube videos. To show his appreciation for his mum, he chose the name that has become popular today.

“Wode Maya means 'my mum'. I studied Engineering in China, and my dad did not like the idea of me being a YouTuber. But my mum liked it and convinced my dad, and two weeks later, my dad called me back and said, 'Hey, continue what you’re doing.'

"Wode Maya was just to celebrate my mum for convincing my dad. So Wode Maya in Chinese simply means 'my mum',” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens on Wode Maya's tribute to his mum

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments about Wode Maya's choice of name for his brand.

@paanoooo said:

“Wo de maya in Chinese means “Oh my God” … Maya really lie them.”

@Fiifi_Sika explained:

“no, sir. It's oh my mom in Mandarin, but its rough equivalence in English is the oh my god.”

@paanoooo responded:

“The Chinese even use this expression as “oh my god” . You might be right but then the Mandarin I learnt “Wode ma ya!” was used for Oh my god!”

@Arm__romero1 said:

“One thing I like about him is that, he is very intelligent."

@EMYsBite wrote:

“Kwabena Ackon 15:57 Remember the name, not just the brand!!❤❤”

@marzukdezet5860 said:

“Scanty the name is not "wudi"😮 it's "wode" please."

Wode Maya renovates his mum's house

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Wode Maya shared a video of how he remodelled his mother's house.

He shared how he hired artisans to help make changes to the house to ensure his mother would be comfortable.

Several netizens thronged to the comments section of the post to commend Wode Maya for his thoughtfulness.

