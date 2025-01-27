Kwaku Manu in an interview with Zionfelix narrated his experience visiting business mogul Sam Jonah at his Airport Residential residence

The actor shared that he was in awe when he visited the wealthy man's mansion and the sprawling compound the edifice sat on

Kwaku Manu claimed that the compound was approximately 8 plots of land, noting how much the experience humbled him

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu shared his experience visiting the mansion of renowned business mogul Sam Jonah in the upscale Airport Residential Area in Accra.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the Kumawood actor described the property as remarkable, noting that the compound spanned approximately eight plots of land.

Kwaku Manu expressed how humbled he felt during the visit, despite having recently completed his own luxurious home in East Legon Hills. He praised Sam Jonah’s humility, highlighting how wealth has not changed the esteemed businessman’s demeanour.

Sam Jonah, one of Ghana’s wealthiest individuals, is a respected entrepreneur and the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in South Africa. He is also the chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and previously served as president of AngloGold Ashanti.

Kwaku Manu's new property, located in the prestigious East Legon Hills area, added to his portfolio of assets, including other houses in Kumasi and beyond. The modern two-storey building sat on a neatly tiled compound with an additional structure in the compound.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Kwaku Manu gave fans a closer look at his new home. The compound had ample space and was designed to accommodate multiple vehicles. During the video, the actor was seen standing next to a black 2020 Honda Pilot, one of the cars parked on the premises.

A videographer on-site congratulated the actor on his accomplishment and asked how he managed to fund the project.

Kwaku Manu's comments stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Flexy Bleoo said:

"I love and appreciate your your advice so much humility is very expensive for us the youth of today."

8Ball Amusement commented:

"Massa love yours! You can’t have everything in the world. Be content and appreciate of whatever."

Oheneba Nyame🇺🇸🇨🇦 said:

"I know a richman who uses walkie talkie in his house just to communicate everyone in the house."

kojo Dickson commented:

"Dabiaa kwaku manu kasa kyer3 badwemba.🤣"

For HERE said:

"I bought my plot in ghana tema 50,000$ dollars."

King Solomon ba Kojo commented:

"Nas3 de3 meho b3so nono nti m’ani 3nbre obi nsa teaaa nso nyinaa ny3 p3."

JuniorFX said:

"If you ain’t wise , you will never understand what he’s talking about , Bless up big bro."

