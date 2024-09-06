Google has honoured Ghanaian tech entrepreneur Herman Chinery-Hesse by naming a meeting room at its headquarters after him

Herman Chinery-Hesse, the founder of SOFTtribe, is prominent in the tech industry and is often called 'the Bill Gates of Ghana'

When he shared this on Facebook, several people celebrated him for his contribution to technology development in Ghana

Google has honoured one of Ghana's top technology entrepreneurs by naming a space in their headquarters after him.

One of its meeting rooms is named after Herman Chinery-Hesse, founder of SOFTtribe, the largest software company in Ghana.

Google names a meeting room at its headquarters after Ghanaian and founder of SOFTribe, Herman Chinery-Hesse: Photo credit: Herman Chinery-Hesse (Facebook) & JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)

Herman Chinery-Hesse is often referred to as the Bill Gates of Ghana. Among his other achievements in the tech industry, he made the list of 15 Black Innovators.

In a Facebook post, Herman said he did not know a meeting room was named after him at the Google headquarters until one of his friends shared it with him.

Netizens congratulate Herman

Several people who saw the post applauded Herman for his excellent work, which Google has recognised. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments.

Justin Keery asked:

“And they didn't ask, or tell you. Appropriation?”

Lloyd Amoah said:

“Google using your work and image for its own ends.”

Muriel Harris wrote:

“Wow, congratulations and well done 👏”

Maximus Kwaku Ametorgoh said:

“The big boss himself.”

Margaret Yvonne Quarshie wrote:

“Congratulations 🍾 Herman!”

Abena Asiamah said:

"That's amazing. What an honour to be recognised by yoru alma mater"

Kojo Anan Ankomah wrote:

"The attendants at a Men’s Wearhouse shop in the Dover Mall in Delaware swear by your name and vividly recall when you passed through their shop. Their eyes almost popped out of their heads when I said I knew you personally and then proceeded to add spice to their stories. 😄You be legend!"

Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta said:

“You deserve it. Ghanaians don't know your impact on us.”

