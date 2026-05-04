Archipalago has made a rare appearance after several months of absence from the social media space

In a series of videos, the social media star addressed certain false claims about his social media hiatus

Archipalago's latest public remarks have stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media personality and musician Dennis Anane, popularly known as Archipalago or Palago Mufasa, has resurfaced after several months off social media.

Archipalago resurfaces after a long social media hiatus and denies rumours of ill health and legal issues. Photo source: Archipalago, @abrewasidechick3/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Since January 2026, Archipalago has been absent on social media, with many Ghanaians raising questions about his whereabouts and well-being.

In recent months, some rumours have emerged that the social media personality was battling severe health issues behind closed doors.

Others also alleged that Archipalago was embroiled in a legal issue and was facing deportation from the US.

Archipalago denies rumours after social media hiatus

In a TikTok Live session on Sunday, May 3, 2026, Archipalago explained his decision to embark on a social media hiatus, stating that he had a personal life outside the online space.

He stated that he decided to publicly address his absence after a fellow social media personality made certain claims about him.

Archipalago denied claims that he was battling health issues or facing legal troubles.

He also shared footage of himself at his residence in the US to prove his doubters wrong.

The TikTok videos of Archipalago speaking on his long hiatus from social media are below:

Archipalago exposes Delay over 2024 interview request

Archipalago reopened his feud with Delay and his ex-girlfriend Afrah after sharing WhatsApp conversations with the producer of The Delay Show, Baffour.

According to the social media personality, he was contacted by the media presenter’s team in 2024 for an interview, but he turned down the invitation.

Archipalago releases WhatsApp messages with Delay's producer amid feud. Image Credit: @archipalago and @delay

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, he explained the reason behind his decision, stating that he valued and cherished the relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend, Afrah, at the time.

“Last year, The #Host contacted me for an interview with #Abaayaa no, but I ignored her and her producer cos I valued and cherished the relationship I had with #Abaayaa no at the time!"

The US-based Ghanaian musician explained that he did not want to accept Delay's invitation to appear on her show because he did not want to be asked what he termed "unnecessary" and "dumb" questions.

The Instagram post of Archipalago exposing Delay over her team's request for an interview in 2024 is below:

Reactions to Archiapalago resurfacing after hiatus

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akotogh456 commented:

"It is him. He even came on live."

Dollar man said:

"Alocki ato Chickle so."

Sarks collection wrote:

"It is him, paaa. It is just that his voice is calm."

Empress Lupita resurfaces with a new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Lupita resurfaced for the first time in recent years with a new look at an event in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

In a TikTok video, the controversial social media personality had a different physical appearance as she partied at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh