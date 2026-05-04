Kubala King, after being deported from Scotland to Ghana, has shared the challenges he has faced as he settles into his new location

In a video, he spoke about the heavy and overwhelming presence of a certain technology that has saturated his new location in Ghana

Following this, he called for a complete ban, suggesting alternative options that he believes would better benefit the community and Ghana as a whole

The King of the Kubala Kingdom has stirred conversation after expressing strong views against the use of cars, citing concerns about modern transportation and its impact.

King of Kubala suggests banning cars in Sunyani, citing environmental and cultural concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared on Friday, May 1, 2026, the traditional leader explained that the widespread use of cars is creating challenges and argued that there is a need to end their usage.

He stated that individuals who drive cars go against the ways of the creator, adding that the creator is associated with the use of horses rather than modern vehicles such as the Range Rover or Mercedes.

According to him, if people in Ghana relied on horses for transport, there would be no need for petrol, mechanics, or air pollution.

He further stressed that such a shift would change how transportation is handled within communities.

In the video's caption, the king made his position even clearer, stating that cars should be banned in Sunyani, where he resides.

He indicated that horses and donkeys should become the only means of transportation in the area.

The video has since circulated online, drawing attention as discussions continue around the traditional leader’s stance on transportation and modern technology.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Financial advisor shares lessons after buying Range Rover

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian financial advisor Adnan Sanni Dangotey has shared a candid review of his experience with owning a Range Rover, explaining why he would not recommend the luxury SUV to potential buyers.

Speaking from personal experience, Adnan shared that although the Range Rover is admired for its class, comfort and prestige, maintaining it has proven stressful and costly.

According to him, he has not owned the vehicle for a very long time, yet he has already had to replace and repair several parts.

Source: YEN.com.gh