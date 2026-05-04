Deborah Seyram Adablah has publicly spoken a few days after being arrested and detained by the CID

In a TikTok video, the social media personality levelled accusations against her father, whom she blamed for her arrest

Deborah Seyram Adablah also detailed the events that transpired during her detention by the CID officers

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah has broken her silence following her release from police custody.

Deborah Seyram Adablah narrates her ordeal during her detainment by CID officers after her release from custody. Photo source: @eseyram, @republicmediagh, @edmond.kumordzie.h

Source: TikTok

A few days ago, news emerged that the CID arrested Deborah, who went viral a few years ago, for her failed affair with a former bank Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

According to a report by Republic Media, the social media personality was detained by the CID after her apprehension on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

With little information at this stage, the report from the news outlet indicated that her arrest stemmed from a video in which she made insulting remarks against undisclosed high-profile personalities.

Photos of Seyram in handcuffs while in the custody of CID officers emerged on social media, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.

The social media personality's arrest came less than a year after she was sentenced to a 45-day jail term by a judge on May 6, 2025, after the Accra High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest over contempt charges on May 5, 2025.

The court's decision followed the playing of two videos in open court, which appeared to show the controversial influencer making disparaging remarks about the judge's handling of the case.

The social media personality's 45-day jail term pertained to a lawsuit she filed against her former boss and bank executive with whom she was involved in a secret affair during her years as a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel member in 2023.

The TikTok post announcing the alleged arrest of Deborah Seyram Adablah is below:

Deborah Seyram Adablah details ordeal after release

In a video shared on her brother's TikTok page on Sunday, May 3, 2026, Deborah accused her father of being responsible for her recent arrest, stating that it was a situation of abuse of power.

She claimed that her father instructed a high-profile CID official to seize her smartphones and circulate photos of her after her arrest on social media.

She said:

"Basically, what is going on is just abuse of power. My own father, whom we are talking about for doing a wrong thing, wants to put pepper in our eyes. It is not right."

"You let your CID Mr Seth Sewornu, the director of the Special Investigation Unit, seize my phones and instructed him to take pictures of me. This is a video of a blogger, Republic Media. I am going to take this very serious because you are leaking my information."

Deborah levelled other serious allegations against her father as she recounted the incidents that transpired at the CID office after her arrest.

Deborah Seyram Adablah advises Joyce Dzidzor Mensah concerning her scandal with NDC's Fiifi Kwetey. Image credit: @akwadada, @joycemensah

Source: TikTok

She also accused her father of mistreatment towards her brother, who was detained with her at the CID office.

The controversial social media personality also shared an update on a project she had embarked on to support inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The TikTok videos of Deborah Seyram Adablah speaking after her release from CID detention are below:

Deborah Seyram Adablah's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pephanous commented:

"You have not seen anything yet."

Mama Vokia said:

"Aww, sis. I have been calling you for 3 days now about it. Hmmmm. I really miss you."

Empress Elinam Ambless wrote:

"Everything will be fine. Don't panic."

Usertikto480 remarked:

"Seyram, stop all this and be free."

Deborah Seyram Adablah advises Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deborah Seyram Adablah advised Joyce Dzidzor Mensah over her alleged issues with NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey.

In a video, the controversial figure urged the former AIDS ambassador to seek legal redress and drag the politician to court instead of the public accusations.

Source: YEN.com.gh