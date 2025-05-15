Archipalago has disclosed that he is a Sterile Processing Technician at a hospital in the US, stating that he has certification in the field

He disclosed this in an interview, and in the process of mentioning what position entails, the social media sensation fluffed his words badly

The hilarious fumble had many social media users laughing as footage, while some were impressed that Archipalago held such a key position

Ghanaian musician and social media personality Archipalago has disclosed that he works as a certified Sterile Processing Technician at a hospital in the United States.

Archipalago discloses the position he holds in a US hospital but struggles to pronounce that title. Poto source: archipalago

Source: Instagram

He disclosed this during an interview, but his attempt to explain the position ended in a comical moment. While trying to pronounce the job title and describe the duties involved, Archipalago struggled with his words, leaving many netizens laughing as the video quickly went viral online.

Despite the blunder, some social media users praised him for holding such an important role in the healthcare system. A Sterile Processing Technician is responsible for cleaning and sterilising medical tools used in surgeries and other hospital procedures. The role is critical in preventing infections and ensuring patient and staff safety.

Archipalago’s comment added to his recent media attention following his unexpected appearance at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). He entered the event without a ticket but was later allowed in with the help of actor and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo.

He later found himself on stage in what he said was an unplanned moment, and also claimed he had foreseen the outcome of the event, stating that he knew King Promise would win Artiste of the Year. He pointed to this, along with a prediction about rapper Kweku Smoke’s rise to fame, as proof that he has prophetic abilities.

According to him, he has a strong intuition and often sees things before they happen. He sparked laughter when he rushed to grab an award Kweku Smoke won on his behalf.

Archipalago is a Ghanaian viral social media sensation currently based in the US. Photo source: archiapalago

Source: Facebook

Archipalago's interview about hospital role stirs laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users as the video of Archipalago's job at the hospital trended.

dziks said:

"Certified health care professional can’t pronounce 'sterilised” which is his whole job. Moving on."

streetz wrote:

"But that job be very respectable job ooo. It needs very detailed and careful people. After every surgery, ibi dem wey dey sterilise the medical instruments and equipment."

Houston wrote:

"Mhernnnnn take it and ride with it 😂😂😂😂kwasia banku brofo🤣🤣🤣."

kwaku ahaban said:

"Hahaha 😂 chale this guy he could have just said he is a technician."

Archipalago among the worst dressed at TGMA

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), several celebrities faced criticism for their questionable red carpet fashion choices.

Archipalago wore a white sleeveless sweatshirt and white denim jeans, accessorised with a necklace, earrings, and black sunglasses, which many called inappropriate for the event.

King Paluta also wore a stylish top, jacket, and matching trousers, but his overall look, including a new hairstyle and jewellery, received mixed reactions from Ghanaians online.

