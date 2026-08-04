Egypt activated its new electronic visa on arrival system on August 1, 2026, replacing the traditional paper visa sticker

Travellers from eligible countries can apply via a mobile app, airport kiosks or an official online portal before or upon arrival

The electronic visa is valid for a single entry and permits a stay of up to 30 days, strictly for tourism purposes

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Egypt has introduced an electronic visa on arrival system, marking a significant shift in how the country processes entry for international visitors.

The digital scheme took effect on 1 August 2026 and replaces the conventional paper visa sticker with a QR code, which travellers can obtain before leaving home, during transit, or immediately after landing.

Egypt launches an electronic visa-on-arrival system effective August 1, 2026, streamlining travel for tourists from eligible countries with QR code access. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Egyptian authorities described the move as part of the country's broader digital transformation agenda, with the tourism sector identified as a key beneficiary, according to Khaleej Times.

Who is eligible for Egypt's new e-visa

The system is open to nationals from countries already covered under Egypt's existing visa on arrival programme.

These include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and all European Union member states.

Foreign nationals holding a valid GCC residency permit of at least six months also remain eligible.

Applicants must submit their passport information, nationality, arrival date, designated entry airport and email address. Once payment is completed, a QR code is delivered by email, allowing holders to proceed directly to immigration on arrival without requiring a physical sticker.

Three ways to apply

Egypt has made three application channels available to eligible travellers. The first is a dedicated Visa On Arrival mobile application, through which users select their destination airport, enter their travel details and pay the applicable fee.

The second option is self-service kiosks installed at Cairo International Airport. The third is the official online portal at Visaonarrival.gov.eg.

Authorities confirmed that each QR code remains valid for seven days from the date of issue. The visa permits a single entry and allows tourists to remain in Egypt for up to 30 days.

Officials stressed that the scheme is exclusively for tourism and cannot be used for business purposes.

Phased rollout underway

During an initial transition period, the electronic system will run alongside the existing paper visa process.

Authorities plan to gradually expand the programme to additional airports and border crossings across Egypt once the rollout at Cairo International Airport has been fully bedded in.

Oman unveils free 14-day visa for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Oman has launched a free 14-day tourist visa for eligible travellers from 103 countries.

The move is aimed at strengthening its tourism sector and attracting a broader pool of international visitors.

Under Oman’s visa-free entry rules, qualifying visitors can enter the Sultanate at no cost for up to two weeks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh