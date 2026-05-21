A corporate worker and Arsenal fan has sparked reactions online after celebrating the club’s Premier League title win in a unique way

Her post followed Arsenal’s 2025/26 Premier League triumph, which ended their long wait for a league title since the 2003/04 season

The post has gained attention online, with Arsenal fans and social media users reacting to her creative celebration and office-friendly display of support

A corporate worker and passionate Arsenal supporter has sparked reactions online after celebrating the club’s Premier League triumph in a way that caught the attention of football fans and social media users.

The woman, identified as Adepeju Jaiyeoba, known on social media as @pjlalah, shared a video showing how she marked Arsenal’s 2025/26 English Premier League title victory while heading to work.

Adepeju Jaiyeoba’s office look sparks reactions as she celebrates Arsenal’s historic Premier League win. Photo credit: Arsenal fans/Instagram

Source: Facebook

In the post, Adepeju was seen wearing an Arsenal jersey underneath her formal office attire, blending workplace fashion with football celebration following the North London club’s title success.

Photos shared online showed her dressed in a black corporate suit paired with matching formal trousers, while the club jersey remained visible beneath the outfit. Carrying a black handbag and smiling for the camera, she appeared fully prepared for both office duties and football celebrations.

Although it remains unclear whether her colleagues support rival football clubs, her post suggested she expected playful reactions from people around her at work.

The celebration followed Arsenal’s league triumph, which ended the club’s long wait for a Premier League title since the famous 2003/04 season.

Adepeju also joked about her office dress code while sharing the post online.

“Sorry HR, I tried my best to be compliant. Allow abeg… 🙏🏽 #Arsenal,” she wrote.

Her lighthearted celebration quickly gained attention online, particularly among Arsenal supporters who joined in celebrating the club’s title success.

Many football fans reacted to her creativity and enthusiasm, while others joked about workplace football rivalries and how supporters of competing clubs may be feeling after Arsenal’s triumph.

The post has continued generating reactions online as fans across social media celebrate one of the club’s biggest achievements in recent years.

Watch the X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh