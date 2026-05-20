Wordlight Revival Centre pastor Prophet Clement shares another football prophecy during a church service

The preacher links the colours worn by a church member to what he believes could happen in the Champions League clash

His latest prediction comes after many football fans revisited his earlier comments connected to Arsenal's league success

Wordlight Revival Centre pastor, Prophet Clement, has sparked fresh conversations among football fans after sharing another prediction related to European football, this time focusing on the UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Prophet Clement returns with another football prophecy after Arsenal's league success. Image credit: PSG, Arsenal, Prophet Clement prophecy

Source: Instagram

The preacher, who recently gained attention after discussions around an earlier football prophecy linked to Arsenal's league success, delivered his latest message during a church gathering while speaking to members of his congregation.

As part of his message, Prophet Clement indicated that he was giving what he believed to be insight into the outcome of the major European football competition.

Prophet Clement prophesied the UCL final outcome

According to him, he was speaking symbolically before directing attention to one pastor seated inside the church auditorium.

“I'm giving you the winner of the Champions League. I speak in parables.”

Prophet Clement said while addressing church members.

He then drew attention to the colours worn by the pastor and linked them to what he believed held prophetic meaning.

“Why are you wearing blue? And you have small red and eh you are wearing white, it's prophetic,” he said.

The pastor continued by connecting the colours to what he believes could happen in the Champions League contest.

“The blue and the white are plenty, meaning victory, and the red is small, so this is how your UCL final will become.”

Prophet Clement's prophecy sparks discussions

His remarks have since started drawing reactions among football followers, especially supporters who enjoy discussions involving football predictions and major sporting moments.

Football and prophecy conversations often become talking points on social media whenever predictions appear connected to major outcomes in sports.

The latest statement has also gained attention because many football fans had earlier revisited Prophet Clement's previous remarks after Arsenal's league achievement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Supporters online continue debating whether football predictions should be taken seriously or viewed simply as opinions shared ahead of major fixtures.

Others are waiting patiently to see whether Prophet Clement's latest statement will eventually align with events on the football pitch.

The Champions League remains one of football's most-watched competitions globally, with emotions and expectations growing stronger as decisive matches approach.

For now, Prophet Clement's comments have added another interesting layer to football discussions, with supporters of both clubs closely monitoring how the competition unfolds in the coming days.

Preacher David Ibiyeome predicted Arsenal would not win the EPL title months before it ensued. Photos by @DavidIbiyeomie/Facebook and Stuart MacFarlane/Getty.

Source: UGC

Pastor Ibiyeomie's bold Arsenal prophecy comes true

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned Nigerian pastor delivered a razor-sharp prediction in a video about Arsenal months before it came to pass.

According to the video, dated January 25, the clergyman boldly stated Arsenal will not win the Premier League.

The video resurfaced just before the North London club takes on PSG in a bid to overturn the first leg defeat and reach the UCL final.

Source: YEN.com.gh