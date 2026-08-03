8 People Killed, 66 Injured as 2 Passenger Buses Collide in Tanzania's Dodoma Region
- Two passenger buses travelling in opposite directions crashed in Bahi District, Dodoma Region
- Dodoma Regional Commissioner confirmed the death toll and said investigators were examining the cause of the collision
- One survivor described noticing the bus moving strangely moments before the two vehicles collided
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Eight people have lost their lives, and 66 others were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in the Dodoma Region of central Tanzania on Sunday, August 2, 2026, officials confirmed.
The crash, according to Tuko on August 3, 2026, happened during the early morning hours at Ibihwa Village in Bahi District, where a bus travelling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam struck another bus heading in the opposite direction.
Death toll and injuries in Dodoma crash
Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule confirmed that seven people died at the scene, while an eighth passenger later died from injuries sustained in the crash at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.
All 66 injured passengers were admitted to the same hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition and undergoing specialised treatment.
Senyamule said preliminary checks at the scene pointed to reckless overtaking as the likely cause, with investigators suggesting one of the drivers had attempted to overtake another vehicle without taking adequate precautions. Formal investigations are ongoing.
One survivor, Jail Martin, said the crash took place at around 6 am and described noticing unusual movement before the impact.
"I noticed the bus moving strangely shortly before the impact. Everything happened very quickly before the two vehicles collided," he said.
Road safety remains a persistent challenge in Tanzania, particularly along long-distance routes such as the Mwanza–Dar es Salaam corridor, where transport authorities have repeatedly flagged high speeds, driver fatigue, and dangerous overtaking as leading causes of fatal accidents.
Timber truck accident injured 3 people
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.
The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh