Two passenger buses travelling in opposite directions crashed in Bahi District, Dodoma Region

Dodoma Regional Commissioner confirmed the death toll and said investigators were examining the cause of the collision

One survivor described noticing the bus moving strangely moments before the two vehicles collided

Eight people have lost their lives, and 66 others were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in the Dodoma Region of central Tanzania on Sunday, August 2, 2026, officials confirmed.

Eight dead and 66 hospitalised after two buses collide in Dodoma Region. Investigators examine the cause, with reckless overtaking suspected. Road safety remains a concern. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The crash, according to Tuko on August 3, 2026, happened during the early morning hours at Ibihwa Village in Bahi District, where a bus travelling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam struck another bus heading in the opposite direction.

Death toll and injuries in Dodoma crash

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule confirmed that seven people died at the scene, while an eighth passenger later died from injuries sustained in the crash at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.

All 66 injured passengers were admitted to the same hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition and undergoing specialised treatment.

Senyamule said preliminary checks at the scene pointed to reckless overtaking as the likely cause, with investigators suggesting one of the drivers had attempted to overtake another vehicle without taking adequate precautions. Formal investigations are ongoing.

One survivor, Jail Martin, said the crash took place at around 6 am and described noticing unusual movement before the impact.

"I noticed the bus moving strangely shortly before the impact. Everything happened very quickly before the two vehicles collided," he said.

Road safety remains a persistent challenge in Tanzania, particularly along long-distance routes such as the Mwanza–Dar es Salaam corridor, where transport authorities have repeatedly flagged high speeds, driver fatigue, and dangerous overtaking as leading causes of fatal accidents.

Timber truck accident injured 3 people

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a timber truck lost control and overturned on the New Road in Oforikrom Municipality, Ashanti Region, injuring three people.

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a stationary faulty waste tricycle before spilling its logs onto two other vehicles.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene as scattered timber logs brought traffic to a standstill during rush hour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh