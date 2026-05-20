A social media user has sparked reactions online after commenting on the sudden rise in followers on Sandra Onyenaucheya’s Instagram page

According to him, her follower count surged rapidly to nearly 130,000 within just a few days after the story gained attention online

His comments have triggered mixed reactions online, with users debating the influence of viral controversies on social media popularity

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A US-based Nigerian citizen, Innocent Tino, has sparked conversations online after pointing out the dramatic surge in followers on Sandra Onyenaucheya’s Instagram page amid the ongoing public interest in her alleged failed marriage with media personality Frank Edoho.

The situation surrounding the pair has continued to dominate social media discussions, drawing widespread attention.

A US-based man reacts after Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram followers skyrockets overnight. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@vivabella_designs

Source: Instagram

According to Innocent, he first checked Sandra’s Instagram page a few days ago, before the story gained significant traction online, and noticed she had about 10,000 followers at the time.

However, he observed a sharp rise in her following shortly after the saga went viral.

In a Facebook post dated May 19, Innocent expressed surprise at the rapid growth of her audience, noting that her follower count had increased to nearly 130,000 in a very short period.

“Omo, this Frank Edoho ex-wife's social media account was just 10k followers the first day I went to her page to get those videos when the news wasn't trending. Now, she is close to 130k followers,” he wrote.

He added that the sudden attention came despite earlier struggles to attract engagement on her content.

“She got about 120k followers in just 2 days. Guess what? She's been trying to advertise her business on her page all these while and no views ooo... but now, views yapa,” he added.

Social media reactions

Innocent attributed the development to what he described as people’s preference for sensational content online, suggesting that controversial stories tend to drive higher engagement than regular posts.

His comments have since stirred mixed reactions, with some users agreeing with his observation while others argued that viral attention on social media is often unpredictable and driven by trending conversations.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh