A fan has gone viral after an emotional reaction following Arsenal’s Premier League title win for the 2025/2026 season

The Gunners’ impressive victory sparked widespread celebrations among supporters across social media platforms

Social media users reacted strongly, with many sharing amusement and excitement over the emotional moment

Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League triumph for the 2025/2026 season has sparked wild celebrations online, with a viral video capturing an emotional reaction from a young fan that has since taken over social media.

The Gunners, who last won the English top flight in the 2003/2004 season under legendary manager Arsène Wenger, finally ended their long wait after a strong campaign that saw them edge out rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal fans celebrate wildly after the club’s historic Premier League triumph in the 2025/2026 season. Photo Source: TikTok/tunneltvmedia. Arsenal/Facebook

Source: UGC

Their title win was confirmed after a crucial victory over Burnley, coupled with Manchester City dropping points in a draw against Bournemouth, sealing Arsenal’s place at the top of the table among 19 other teams.

Shortly after the announcement, a TikTok video posted by @tunneltvmedia showed a young man and a group of friends erupting into celebration upon hearing the news.

In the clip, the visibly excited fan is seen kneeling on the ground with his hands raised in joy as he reacts dramatically to Arsenal’s title win, surrounded by equally thrilled companions.

The video, captioned “Arsenal are Premier League champions,” quickly gained traction, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms.

The emotional reaction has since triggered a wave of comments online, with football fans sharing their excitement, disbelief, and humour over the intense celebration.

Many Arsenal supporters described the moment as long overdue, while others joked about the passionate display of joy following the club’s historic achievement.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh