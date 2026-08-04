The Zambian government confirmed the death of former Cabinet minister Dr Joseph Katema on Sunday, August 2, 2026

Dr Katema passed away in India, where he had been receiving specialised medical treatment, according to Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa

The respected politician served under two presidents and later represented Zambia as Ambassador to Italy

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Dr Joseph Katema, a distinguished former Zambian Cabinet minister, died on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in India, where he had been undergoing specialised medical treatment.

The Zambian government confirms the death of former Cabinet minister Dr Joseph Katema, who passed away in India on August 2, 2026. Image credit: iStock/FG, SAM TV/FB

Source: UGC

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa officially broke the news on behalf of the Zambian government, extending condolences to Dr Katema's family and the broader public.

"The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to inform members of the public of the death of Hon. Dr Joseph Katema, Former Cabinet minister in the Patriotic Front Government," Kangwa stated.

Dr Katema's political and diplomatic legacy

Before entering politics, Dr Katema built his foundation in the medical profession, a background that would later define much of his public service. He represented Chingola Constituency on the Copperbelt before rising to Cabinet rank.

Under the late former president Michael Sata, he served as Minister of Community Development, Mother and Child Health from 2011 to 2014, then moved to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services between 2014 and 2015.

He subsequently held the portfolio of Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs from 2015 to 2016 under the late former president Edgar Lungu, cementing his standing as a respected figure across multiple administrations.

After his Cabinet years, Dr Katema continued serving his country through diplomacy, taking up the role of Zambia's Ambassador to Italy.

Funeral arrangements for Dr Joseph Katema

The government announced that a funeral gathering is currently being held at House Number 736, Street 2, Meanwood Vorna Valley in Chongwe District.

Kangwa confirmed that full burial arrangements would be communicated to the public in due course.

Dr Katema is remembered as a public servant whose career spanned medicine, national governance, and international diplomacy, leaving a mark on Zambia's health sector and public administration that stretched well beyond his years in office. Several leaders have penned emotional tributes in his honour.

Tragedy strikes as 20 students returning from an excursion die in a school bus crash. Image credit: BBC, Emma 256/Facebook, galaxyfmug/Instagram

Source: UGC

Heartbreak as 20 pupils die in crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 20 pupils and one adult have died after a school bus carrying children from King David Junior School in Kampala crashed in eastern Uganda on Thursday evening, July 16, 2025.

The Uganda Police Force confirmed the deaths following the accident in Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a report of the crash at around 8 pm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh