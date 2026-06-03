Ghanaian photographer and UCC Computer Science student Richlove Oduro received heartwarming support after recent social media discussions brought her story back into the spotlight

US-based philanthropist Agbeko Odione Kumordzie, popularly known as Prof Double Double, promised to provide opportunities aimed at helping her academic and professional growth

The support package included a photography job offer, a drone, a laptop and the possibility of additional financial assistance for her education

Richlove Oduro, the Ghanaian student and photographer who recently became the subject of widespread social media discussions, has received a major boost for both her education and growing photography career.

Richlove Oduro gets unexpected support from the United States. Image credit: Richlove Oduro

Source: Facebook

The good news came from Agbeko Odione Kumordzie, popularly known as Prof Double Double, a Ghanaian philanthropist and social media personality based in the United States.

The philanthropist publicly reached out to Richlove through a series of Facebook posts, assuring her that better days were ahead and announcing several forms of support intended to help her pursue her dreams.

Richlove, who is currently studying Computer Science at the University of Cape Coast while building a photography career, recently returned to public discussions after comparisons emerged between her and Harvard graduate Francisca Lamini.

However, rather than joining the debate, Prof Double Double chose to focus on supporting the young woman's ambitions.

In one of his posts, he disclosed that one of his associates, identified as Efo Senyo, had agreed to provide Richlove with a modern laptop and additional computer gadgets to aid her studies.

He wrote:

"The man in this picture Efo Senyo says he will buy a nice ultra modern laptop and add additional computer gadget to aid your computer science education in UCC. Free."

He further suggested that more support could be on the way.

Check out the Facebook post below:

He added:

"Stay tuned. Someone might give me $500, $1k, $5k, $10k or $20k to give to you for the whole academic year. Have faith," he added.

Drone gift and photography opportunity

Prof Double Double did not stop at supporting Richlove's education.

The US-based philanthropist also announced that she would serve as his official photographer during his 50th birthday celebration in Ghana later this year.

According to him, the event is expected to take place in December in Agbozume in the Volta Region.

He stated:

"You will be my official photographer at my 50th birthday in Ghana this December."

He further assured Richlove that her services would be rewarded generously.

"Don't worry. I see you charging people 2k or 3k. I will pay you generously" he wrote.

Check out the Facebook post below:

The philanthropist also promised to bring her a drone from America to help expand her photography business.

"And I am bringing you a drone from America as a gift to support your business," he added.

How Richlove Oduro rose to prominence

Richlove first gained national attention while she was a student at Nsein Senior High School after expressing controversial views about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

At the time, she argued that success in the prestigious competition did not necessarily mean one school was better than another and did not fully measure the intelligence or knowledge of students.

Her comments sparked widespread debate across Ghana, with some people agreeing with her perspective while others strongly disagreed.

The remarks made her one of the most talked-about students in the country and have continued to resurface in public discussions years later.

Recently, her name returned to the spotlight after social media users compared her journey with that of Francisca Lamini, the former NSMQ star who graduated from Harvard University with top honours.

Amid the renewed attention, Richlove has received unexpected support that could significantly impact both her education and photography career.

Richlove Oduro resurfaces online with questions about Ghana’s education system Photo credit: Richlove Oduro/TikTok

Source: UGC

Richlove Oduro questioned Haruna Iddrisu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Senior High School icon, Richlove Oduro, has resurfaced on social media after her viral 2024 NSMQ comments.

Richlove, who is now actively involved in videography, shared a video addressing questions to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

The former Nsein Senior High School student says she hopes to meet the minister someday, sparking fresh conversation about innovations in the Ghanaian education sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh