Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the controversial news about protégé Serwaa Amihere after her first Supreme Court appearance

The media personality recently celebrated her first solo application at the Supreme Court and was reportedly queried by judges

Nana Aba has called out the X blogging page, The Law Platform, for deleting their post on the incident, urging accountability

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Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly reacted to reports of an incident that transpired between her protégé, lawyer Serwaa Amihere, and some judges during her recent appearance in the Supreme Court.

Nana Aba Anamoah slams The Law Platform over reports of a judge allegedly querying Serwaa Amihere during her first Supreme Court appearance. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Serwaa Amihere, who was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2025, took to X to celebrate after being granted the privilege of single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana for the first time in her career.

“Moved my first application at the Supreme Court today, alone. It was such an experience. Grateful for bosses who give juniors opportunities to learn the law and experience the same,” she wrote.

However, in a since-deleted post on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, blogger The Law Platform detailed a turn of events from the GHOne TV presenter's first Supreme Court appearance.

The page claimed the judges questioned Serwaa on why she appeared alongside another relatively junior lawyer in a matter before the country's highest court without the supervision of a more experienced senior counsel.

The Law Platform stated that the development occurred during a hearing where the media personality moved an application before the Supreme Court: THE REPUBLIC VS THE COURT OF APPEAL, CIVIL DIV., KUMASI EX-PARTE: CALBANK PLC (SUIT NO. J5/54/2026).

The judges, led by Justice Amadu Tanko, the third senior-most Supreme Court Judge who was presiding over the case, reportedly expressed reservations, highlighting the importance of mentorship and guidance for young lawyers handling cases at such a high level.

The Twitter post shared by Serwaa Amihere announcing her Supreme Court achievement is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah slams blogger over reports

In response to the news, Nana Aba, a mentor and close friend of Serwaa, expressed her displeasure with the Law Platform.

The veteran Ghanaian media icon called out and slammed the social media platform for deleting the post about her protege's appearance at the Supreme Court.

She wrote:

"Next time be bold and keep your posts up @DeLaw_Platform. Coward."

The X post of Nana Aba Anamoah's response to the reports about Serwaa Amihere is below:

Nana Aba Anamoah's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Manikitagh commented:

"I have sat in proceedings where judges scold lawyers all the time! I don’t know what the point of that editorial was. I get what they were trying to communicate, but even they know they were so wrong for putting that story out like that!"

NarhOtchie said:

"Stop giving ears to what people say or post on social media."

OsikaniBoampon2 wrote:

"He wants to mess with the wrong lady."

Jawaddeen1 commented:

"Easy, auntie @thenanaaba. When I read the post on LinkedIn, I knew there was something wrong somewhere."

Nana Aba Anamoah slams Esther Smith's ex-husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah slammed Esther Smith's ex-husband after an inappropriate remark he made about her.

In a post, the media personality raised questions about Reverend Ahenkan Bonsu and a radio show host.

Source: YEN.com.gh