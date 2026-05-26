Media luminary and corporate communications executive Nana Aba Anamoah has fiercely fired back at Rev. Kwame Ahenkan Bonsu, the controversial ex-husband of gospel music icon Esther Smith

The friction ignited after an interview clip from Power 97.9 FM surfaced online, where the cleric bizarrely named Nana Aba as his "ideal woman" while making references to traditional love charms ("for girls")

Taking to her official X page on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2026, Nana Aba completely dismissed both the pastor and the media house, questioning the psychological stability of everyone involved

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The thin line between a public compliment and an unprovoked, highly offensive name-drop has been forcefully corrected by one of the sharpest-tongued and most influential broadcasters in the West African media landscape.

Nana Aba Anamoah Mercilessly Shuts Down Esther Smith’s Ex-Husband After His "For Girls" Comment

Source: UGC

Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu, who has remained largely estranged from high-profile headlines since his explosive, highly publicised divorce from Esther Smith nearly 18 years ago, found himself back in the trending topics after attempting to use Nana Aba’s prominent profile to score cheap interview points.

Reverend's "for girls" comment about Nana Aba

During his guest appearance on Power 97.9 FM, the conversation drifted into relationship standards and masculine preferences. In a bizarre attempt to describe his type and praise his own standards, the cleric boldly stated:

"If I had 'for girls' (a colloquial term for traditional love charms or attraction potions), I would have used it on Nana Aba Anamoah, not Esther Smith," Rev. Bonsu asserted to the interviewer. "But Esther was humble, so I proposed to her."

The statement, which combined an unprovoked swipe at his legendary gospel singer ex-wife with a highly presumptuous and reductionist claim toward Nana Aba, instantly went viral, drawing heavy condemnation from pop culture enthusiasts who labelled the commentary as deeply unministerial and distasteful.

Nana Aba Anamoah claps back at Reverend

Known for her absolute zero-tolerance policy toward public disrespect and unprompted clout-chasing, Nana Aba Anamoah didn't waste time drafting a long, corporate press release.

Instead, she chose to devalue the pastor’s entire narrative with raw, localised contempt.

Replying directly to the viral video broadcast on Tuesday, Nana Aba dropped a classic, uncompromising response that sent shockwaves through X:

"Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewww. Between him and the interviewer, I don’t know who has more issues," the media icon wrote, anchoring her text with a long, written-out hiss of ultimate dismissiveness.

The calculated response has completely shut down the pastor's attempted media resurgence, with netizens heavily praising Nana Aba for refusing to allow her brand to be dragged into old marital baggage or cheap, sensationalised radio banter.

Commentators note that by calling out both the guest and the host, Nana Aba has highlighted a growing weariness among elite female professionals regarding how their names are casually weaponised by media stations looking to drive traffic and engagement.

Read Nana Aba Anamoah's reply in the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh