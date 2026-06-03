Karma President has shared a doom prophecy about the prominent Ghanaian man of God, Kobi's Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi wife, Gloria

Kobi's The spiritual message came after the clergyman's partner took legal actions against her husband over their supposed church sale

The prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with some concerned users blasting the self-proclaimed Ghanaian seer

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's wife, Gloria Kobi, has received a dire prophecy, causing a stir.

Karma President shares a doom prophecy about Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's wife, Gloria Kobi. Image credit: Gina Bev Gist, Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Source: Facebook

In May 2026, a court document circulated online drawing attention to a legal application reportedly filed by Badu Kobi's wife.

The document, which appeared to originate from the High Court in Tema, suggested that Gloria Kobi sought an interim preservation order involving what were described as joint matrimonial properties linked to the marriage.

According to details visible in the circulated filing, Gloria Kobi was listed as the petitioner or applicant, while Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was named as the respondent.

The document appeared to indicate that the application sought to preserve assets pending the final determination of the legal matter.

Gloria Kobi seeks court intervention

One of the key details that quickly sparked conversations online was the inclusion of land and premises housing Glorious Wave Church International, together with a matrimonial home at Sakumono.

Other properties listed in the circulated court filing appeared to include four houses, two self-contained houses, a five-bedroom house at East Legon, an interest in a partnership oil company, and several vehicles and other assets reportedly acquired during marriage.

The development attracted strong reactions online, especially after recent reports linked Prophet Badu Kobi to alleged financial challenges and conversations surrounding a reported church property sale.

The circulated court filing claimed Gloria Kobi was seeking legal intervention to stop a church sale.

Check out the X post below:

Karma President's Gloria Kobi prophecy

Following the legal actions taken by Gloria Kobi, Karma President has dropped a prophecy about her, causing a stir online.

In a video shared on social media, the controversial Ghanaian seer stated that from what he had seen in the spiritual realm, there is an impending doom following Badu Kobi's wife.

According to the man of God, Gloria Kobi should take action before the unexpected takes place.

"A casket is following Prophet Badu Kobi's wife. She should take action because , she is hit by the casket, it might bring bad news," Karma President said.

He further advised Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi to assist his wife in seeking for help, claiming that he might be blamed should anything bad occur.

"Badu Kobi should protect his wife if not, he would be backlash should something happen to his wife," he added.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Karma President's Gloria Kobi's prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after Karma President shared the prophecy.

Codey Snic wrote:

"This man of very funny😂😂😂."

Glory Inc1:

"Adaka chairman King 😂😂."

Dannis wrote:

"Everyday someone is in Adaka."

Karma President's old prophecy about Beverly Afaglo resurfaces after her tragic death, drawing criticism. Image credit: Beverly Afaglo, Karma President

Source: TikTok

Karma President's prophecy about Beverly Afaglo resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Karma President's prophecy about Beverly Afaglo had resurfaced after her death.

The controversial Ghanaian seer stated at the time that gods from the actress's mother's side were bringing doom before her.

Karma President's resurfaced prediction about Beverly Afaglo triggered many reactions, with some netizens criticising his words.

Source: YEN.com.gh