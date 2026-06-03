Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated on social media after receiving a major honour at an event abroad, putting Ghana on the map

The media personality shared photos of her credentials and showcased the distinguished business leaders she was selected to appear alongside

Nana Aba Anamoah's impressive honour received widespread praise on social media, with many in her comments hailing her impact in the media space

Nana Aba Anamoah earned massive plaudits on social media after she received a major honour on the global stage.

Nana Aba Anamoah Lands Major Honour As She Represents Ghana at Korea Africa Business Forum

Source: Facebook

On June 2, 2026, the Korea Africa Business Forum was held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The event brought together business leaders and government officials from South Korea and African nations to discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation and expand industrial partnerships.

It was held on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which occurred on June 1.

Nana Aba Anamoah at Korea-Africa Forum

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Ama Anamoah, proudly announced on social media that she had been invited to attend and speak at the forum by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The journalist, who formerly served as the General Manager of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) network, parent company of GhOne TV, among others, was chosen to represent Ghana at the business forum.

In a post on Twitter, Nana Aba Anamoah said she spoke about opportunities for collaboration between Korea and Africa.

"I advocated for co-production in film, music, and gaming and encouraged Korean brands to partner with African content creators and influencers who understand local audiences and can help brands connect authentically across the continent,” she wrote.

“I also highlighted the importance of media and vocational training as key areas for cooperation, investment, and knowledge exchange,” Nana Aba Anamoah added.

The Twitter post shared by Nana Aba Anamoah is below.

In another post, shared on June 3, Nana Aba Anamoah revelled in her achievement once more as she shared photos of her credentials for the event.

It showed a plaque with her name on it, indicating she was a Media Personality and the founder of the Women of Valour organisation, and another photo of a brochure showing the distinguished business leaders she was selected to speak alongside.

She also retweeted a post from a fan praising her impact and accomplishments, which read:

"Her voice, work, and contribution to society continue to leave a lasting impact. This recognition is well deserved. More wins, Nana Aba Anamoah❤️🎉."

The Twitter post shared by Nana Aba Anamoah with more details of her Korea Africa business forum appearance is below.

Nana Aba Anamoah lands major deal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah landed a major ambassadorial deal after she was named as the face of Nexus Global Services Ltd., a Ghana-Türkiye-based company specialising in health tourism.

The media personality shared the news of her appointment by Nexus, which specialises in connecting Africans with advanced medical treatment options both locally and abroad, in a post on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh