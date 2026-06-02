GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere announced a new career milestone in a jubilant Twitter post on June 2, 2026

The media personality, who was called to the Bar in October 2025, earned widespread praise from Ghanaians after her disclosure about her young law career

Serwaa Amihere had previously made her first High Court appearance in January 2026, marking another step in her rapidly advancing legal career

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has earned plaudits on social media after announcing another major achievement in her young career.

Congratulations Pour In As New Lawyer Serwaa Amihere Moves First Application at Supreme Court

Source: Twitter

One of Ghana’s most beloved media personalities, the GhOne TV presenter, took her career a step higher after graduating from the Ghana School of Law.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Serwaa Amihere successfully became a lawyer when she was named as one of 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The popular presenter attended the ceremony with her mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, sister, Maame Gyamfua, and close friends, including lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui, who cheered her at the ceremony.

Serwaa Amihere appeared as a lawyer at the Accra High Court for the first time on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Below is the TikTok video of Serwaa Amihere making her first appearance as a lawyer at Accra High Court.

Serwaa Amihere appears before Supreme Court

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Serwaa Amihere caused a stir on social media when she announced the latest milestone in her young law career.

In a post shared on her official Twitter page, she noted that she had been granted the privilege of single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana for the first time in her career.

“Moved my first application at the Supreme Court today, alone. It was such an experience. Grateful for bosses who give juniors opportunities to learn the law and experience same,” she wrote.

Serwaa Amihere’s announcement of her latest career milestone sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many praising her for advancing quickly in her law career.

The Twitter post shared by Serwaa Amihere announcing her Supreme Court achievement is below.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere’s law career achievement

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere announcing her latest career achievement of being allowed to present a motion at the Supreme Court.

Lexis Bill said:

"Congrats Serwaa."

NanaBenyin wrote:

"My sister completed the same year, and I pray she gets the same or better opportunities. Also, may you do well in all aspects regarding this career path."

Masoûd A. commented:

"'Same' has become ubiquitous with the legal profession. Congratulations on moving your first application at the Supreme Court! 🎉."

Apply Wisdom said:

"In a few years, you will see them contesting for political positions and appointments."

Sagma ni wrote:

"An inspiration to me. Congratulations, attorney."

Pope_Joe commented:

"Well done, our beloved lawyer."We love you so much ❤️,"

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere is named as an ambassador for the Mental Health Authority's Purple Month campaign. Image credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Twitter

Serwaa Amihere named mental health ambassador

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Mental Health Authority appointed Serwaa Amihere as an ambassador.

Serwaa Amihere announced on April 30, 2026, that she had been selected as ambassador for the agency's Purple Month campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh