The Former Chief Justice has been arrested during a protest against a proposed infrastructure project inside Nairobi National Park

The protest focused on plans to construct a car park linked to a hotel project and relocate the Nairobi animal orphanage

Environmental activists say the development could threaten wildlife habitats and disrupt the park’s ecosystem

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Former Chief Justice of Kenya David Maraga has been arrested during a protest against a controversial infrastructure development plan within Nairobi National Park.

On Monday, June 8, the former chief justice joined demonstrators opposing plans to construct a Bomas of Kenya hotel car park inside the protected park, as well as proposals linked to the relocation of the Nairobi animal orphanage.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is seen at the demonstration before being escorted by police officers. Photo credit: GCBOnline/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Videos circulating online show Maraga being escorted into a police vehicle shortly after arriving at the scene, as tensions escalated between protesters and security officers deployed to the area.

He had arrived alongside members of his campaign team, who were also seen retreating as police moved in to disperse the gathering near the park entrance.

Environmental activists and conservation groups leading the demonstration argue that the proposed developments would threaten wildlife habitats and undermine the integrity of the protected ecosystem.

They maintain that Nairobi National Park, one of the few wildlife reserves located within a capital city, must be preserved from infrastructure expansion to protect biodiversity and its tourism value.

The protest quickly gained attention online, with widely shared footage sparking debate over land use, conservation priorities, and public access to protected areas.

At the time of reporting, the National Police Service had not issued an official statement on the arrest or indicated whether any charges would be filed.

The situation remains under close watch as discussions continue over the future of the proposed project and the broader questions surrounding the protection of the park.

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Source: YEN.com.gh