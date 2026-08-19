Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei says he was assaulted and humiliated at the Police Headquarters

The pastor claims he was slapped on police premises and that a CID officer denied the assault took place when he raised the matter

Adjei says his photograph appeared in official police documents while the person he accused of making threats was not pictured

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Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei, who was invited by the Ghana Police Service in connection with alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed, has demanded both a formal apology and financial compensation from the police, citing assault and humiliation he says he suffered at the Police Headquarters.

Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta, the pastor said he was physically slapped on police premises and that the incident was made worse when a CID officer later denied it occurred.

Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei says he was assaulted and humiliated at the Police Headquarters

Source: Facebook

"It was a slap and the CID even challenged me on that I'm lying and nobody slapped me," he alleged.

Adjei said the Ghana Police Service must make a public statement acknowledging wrongdoing and must compensate him for losses he says the ordeal caused, including damage to his phones and disruption to his ministry.

"For what they did to me, when I went there, I want an apology and compensation. These two things are what I'm requesting from the police. A public apology from the police for what they did by inviting these people and even threatening me that they will take me to their community to beat me up," he said.

He also raised concerns about how the police handled the documentation of the matter, noting that his photograph appeared in official police records while the individual he accused of issuing threats was not included.

"They humiliated me, even the person who said he will cut somebody's head, his image is not in the police account. I'm the only person whose image is there," he claimed.

Pastor Says Incident Must Not Be Ignored

Adjei argued that allowing the matter to pass without accountability would set a dangerous precedent, and that his demands were intended to send a clear message about equal treatment under the law.

"If we don't deal with this matter and we sweep it under the carpet, in the future we don't know what will happen," he warned.

He added: "I just want to make a case for the people to know that this must stop. It shouldn't happen again. So that people will learn from this that even if you are powerful, we are all under the law. Nobody should take the law into his own hands, try to hurt his brother."

Adjei also described feeling further humiliated by what he perceived as public celebration of the slap by supporters of the other party on social media.

He said that when he attempted to explain his position at the station, he was cut off mid-sentence and later had a microphone placed on his chest without his consent to record his remarks.

Ghanaian pastor dragged before court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a self-proclaimed Ghanaian pastor has been hauled before an Accra court after the Ghana Police Service arrested him on a string of fraud allegations involving multiple women.

Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng appeared at Accra Circuit Court 1 on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, in footage captured by Gossips24 TV showing him walking in traditional attire through what appeared to be a courtyard near the court complex.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, Kwarteng operated as a romance scammer by presenting himself as a pastor on Instagram.

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Source: YEN.com.gh