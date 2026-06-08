At least seven people have died after a devastating multi-vehicle collision in a tragic highway accident

Rescue teams spent nearly six hours at the scene assisting victims and clearing the wreckage from the highway

The tragedy caused major traffic disruptions and renewed discussions about road safety on the busy transport route

At least seven people have lost their lives following a tragic multi-vehicle accident on Kenya's busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The fatal crash occurred late on Sunday, June 7, at Mlima Kiu, a town located along the major transport corridor linking the coastal city of Mombasa to the country's capital, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Ousseynou Diop/John Mkhize/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the collision involved a truck, a passenger bus, two private vehicles and a motorcycle. The impact left a trail of destruction on the highway, with several vehicles badly damaged and debris scattered across the road.

In addition to the seven confirmed fatalities, at least 27 other people sustained critical injuries.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment as rescue teams worked through the night to save lives and clear the accident scene.

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions on the usually busy highway, with long queues of vehicles forming as emergency personnel and first responders carried out rescue operations.

Images and videos from the scene showed extensively damaged vehicles, highlighting the severity of the collision. Emergency workers were seen assisting victims and removing wreckage from the roadway to restore traffic flow.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday. Rescue efforts continued for nearly six hours before concluding at around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

The lengthy operation underscored the scale of the disaster and the challenges faced by emergency teams responding to the incident.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine its cause. Meanwhile, the tragedy has renewed concerns about road safety on one of Kenya's busiest highways, which has witnessed several serious accidents over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh