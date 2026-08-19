Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah went public with allegations that Chairman Wontumi collected $500,000 from him and a friend but did not honour their agreement

The prominent Ghanaian clergyman alleged that Wontumi's associates were directed to attack him on media platforms after he began demanding his money back

Owusu-Bempah made the explosive claims in a video that has since gone viral, explaining how his issues with the imprisoned politician began

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Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, one of Ghana's most prominent clergymen, has gone public with an explosive financial allegation against imprisoned NPP National Chairman hopeful Chairman Wontumi.

Apostle Owusu-Bempah accuses the imprisoned Chairman Wontumi of collecting $500,000 from him and his friend and refusing to refund it. Photo source: Wontumi TV

Source: Facebook

According to the prominent pastor, the politician, who is currently serving 20 years with hard labour at the Nsawam Prison, pocketed $500,000 belonging to him and a close friend.

In a viral video recorded in a podcast-style setting, Prophet Owusu-Bempah alleged that he and a friend handed Wontumi the sum, described repeatedly as "half a million dollars", based on an agreement the politician subsequently failed to honour.

The prophet did not specify in the video the exact nature of what Wontumi allegedly had promised in exchange for the funds.

He claimed:

"Chairman Wontumi took $500,000 from me and my friend. Half a million dollars. He failed to do what he promised my friend, so whenever I called him to refund the money, he would get angry."

Owusu-Bempah accuses Chairman Wontumi of orchestrating attacks

Beyond the financial dispute, Owusu-Bempah alleged that Wontumi retaliated when he began pressing for a refund.

According to the clergyman, the imprisoned politician allegedly directed his associates to use his own media platforms, Wontumi TV and radio, to publicly insult and disparage him, rather than addressing the outstanding debt.

He said:

"He would let his boys sit on the radio and TV to insult me, but nobody knew the reason why Chairman Wontumi was insulting me. He never insulted me in defence of the NPP. It was because I was requesting the money he owed me."

Owusu-Bempah's comments came as he opened up about his issues with the former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, who is currently incarcerated.

Wontumi's conviction and sentence

Wontumi was jailed for 20 concurrent years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 penalty units per count across six separate charges by High Court Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on July 20, 2026.

His company, Akonta Mining Limited, was also sanctioned, receiving a fine of 15,000 penalty units per count.

Prosecutors established that Wontumi unlawfully assigned mineral rights at Samreboi without obtaining the required ministerial approval and facilitated unauthorised mining operations at the site.

The conviction marked a significant moment in Ghana's ongoing efforts to prosecute high-profile figures connected to illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, particularly those with established political ties.

Aside from his conviction, which he and his legal team have already appealed in court, the imprisoned Wontumi is also facing serious charges in two separate cases.

The Facebook video of Owusu-Bempah's explosive allegations against Chairman Wontumi is below

Owusu-Bempah's allegations against Chairman Wontumi stir reactions

The video ignited strong debate online, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the payment and why the matter was being aired publicly rather than through legal channels.

Thesea Chest asked:

"Where did he and his friend get such money from, and what exactly did he pay the money for?"

Reuben Dade said:

"Why is he telling us!? He should report to the police, or he's telling lies!"

Hari Gana Das Kcs wrote:

"What did he promise? Please let us know."

Chairman Wontumi apologises to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Chairman Wontumi's apology to President John Mahama, delivered from behind bars as he sought clemency following a 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining.

His unexpected gesture shed light on the complex dynamics of political relations and the journey towards reconciliation in Ghana's political landscape.

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Source: YEN.com.gh