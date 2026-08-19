South Korea outlined a pathway that allows qualifying foreigners to bypass the full Social Integration Programme when applying for permanent residency

Foreign nationals who scored 85 points or higher on a preliminary placement test within the past two years may be eligible for the alternative route

Applicants who pass the comprehensive assessment receive a certificate, though its status depends on whether they later complete a key course

South Korea has shared a route that allows certain foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency without first completing the full Social Integration Programme, offering an alternative pathway under specific conditions.

South Korea Explains How Foreigners Can Skip Language Programme to Get Permanent Residency

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Under the standard process, applicants pursuing permanent residency in South Korea are required to complete the Social Integration Programme through to Level 5, known as the basic course. The South Korean government has now clarified, however, that this requirement can be waived for individuals who demonstrate a sufficiently high level of proficiency through an earlier placement test.

Who qualifies for Korea's alternative route

To be considered for the comprehensive assessment, a foreign national must have scored 85 points or above on the preliminary Social Integration Programme placement test. Crucially, that score must have been obtained within the previous two years, as the eligibility window is tied directly to how recent the result is.

Those who satisfy both conditions, the score threshold and the time requirement, may proceed straight to the comprehensive assessment for permanent residency without needing to enrol in or complete the Level 5 basic course.

What the certificate means

Applicants who pass the comprehensive assessment are issued a Certificate of Passing Comprehensive Evaluation for Permanent Residence. At the point of issue, the certificate carries an "incomplete" status, reflecting the fact that the Level 5 basic course has not yet been finished. The document is only updated to "completed" once the applicant goes back and finishes that course at a later stage.

For those who do not pass the assessment on their first attempt, the process does not come to an end. There is no limit on how many times an applicant may retake the comprehensive assessment, provided each attempt falls within the two-year eligibility period linked to their preliminary test score.

It is worth noting that this alternative pathway applies specifically to applicants who have not yet completed all five steps of the basic course. Those who have already fulfilled the full programme requirements would follow the standard permanent residency process rather than this route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh