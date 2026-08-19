The US Department of State announced a new visa pilot programme on July 22, 2026, running through December 31, 2026

Eligible B visa applicants can pay $750 to secure an interview within 10 business days under the new expedite scheme

The State Department expanded the programme on August 18, 2026, adding more embassy and consulate locations

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The US Department of State has introduced a paid expedite visa pilot programme at selected embassies and consulates across the world, offering eligible applicants the option to fast-track their visa interview appointments for an additional fee.

The programme was officially announced on 22 July 2026 and is scheduled to run until 31 December 2026. On 18 August 2026, the State Department expanded the scheme by adding further participating locations to the initial roster of embassies and consulates.

The US Department of State has launched a paid expedite visa pilot programme, allowing eligible B visa applicants to secure interview slots within 10 days Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Department of State, the newly added locations where fast-track visa processing will take place include Canada, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The newly added locations, which launched on August 18, 2026, include Mission Canada (the embassy and all consulates), as well as the US embassies in Bogotá, Guatemala City, San José and Tegucigalpa. The pilot programme originally launched on July 21, 2026.

How the paid expedite programme works

Under the pilot, eligible applicants for B category visas, which cover tourist and business travel, can pay a supplementary fee of $750 per appointment to schedule an interview within 10 business days, subject to availability at their chosen location.

To qualify, applicants must first pay the standard $185 Machine Readable Visa (MRV) nonimmigrant visa application fee and secure a regular visa interview appointment through the existing process. The paid expedite option becomes available at that point for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Applicants who previously had an emergency visitor appointment request denied are not automatically excluded. Those individuals may still apply for a paid expedite appointment, provided they meet the programme's eligibility requirements and the option remains available at their designated embassy or consulate.

Both new applicants making a fresh appointment and those who already hold an existing appointment with an unexpired MRV fee receipt are eligible to access the expedited pathway.

Programme scope and expansion

The State Department's decision to add more locations on 18 August 2026, less than a month after the initial launch, signals intent to test the programme across a broader range of consular posts before the December deadline.

The scheme is positioned as a pilot, meaning the State Department is expected to assess its effectiveness and demand levels before determining whether it becomes a permanent fixture of the US visa application process.

US announces changes for foreigners seeking adjustment of status

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has shared guidance on how applicants can seek permanent residency.

The guidance was issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on July 16, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh