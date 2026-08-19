A US District Court has set August 21, 2026 as the deadline for federal agencies to hand over investigative records on President Bola Tinubu

Judge Beryl Howell issued the order after the FBI and DEA repeatedly missed court schedules in the three-year-old Freedom of Information case

The lawsuit centres on a 1990s Chicago narcotics investigation during which Tinubu surrendered $460,000 to US authorities in a civil forfeiture proceeding

A United States District Court has set August 21, 2026 as the deadline for the FBI and DEA to release investigative records concerning Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Presiding Judge Beryl Howell issued the order following a Freedom of Information Act suit brought by activist Aaron Greenspan and journalist David Hundeyin after federal agencies repeatedly failed to meet court schedules.

A US court orders the FBI and the DEA to release files on Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by August 21, 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu & Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the US District Court judge granted only a brief four-day extension, refusing further delays in the three-year-old case.

The 1990s Chicago narcotics investigation.

The lawsuit stems from a 1990s Chicago narcotics investigation.

In 1993, Tinubu surrendered $460,000 (£350,000) to US authorities in a civil forfeiture proceeding, though he was never formally charged with or convicted of a crime.

President Tinubu continues to firmly deny any involvement in narcotics trade, maintaining that the decades-old allegations are entirely without merit.

Tinubu approves new Nigerian military pay

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Tinubu approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, effective September 1, 2026

The new package covers roughly 250,000 military personnel, with pay rises ranging from 30% to 80% depending on rank

Nigeria's annual military salary bill is set to jump by N264 billion once the new structure takes full effect

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Source: YEN.com.gh