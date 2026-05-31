Thunderstorms are expected in Ghana on May 31 amid ongoing urban flooding concerns

Cloudy conditions with mist have been forecasted, especially in coastal and hilly areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency said sunny weather will precede afternoon thunderstorms across the country

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast some thunderstorms later on May 31 as Ghanaians continue to battle with flooding in urban areas.

Cloudy conditions were forecast for most areas within the country, with mist and fog patches forming over the coast, forest and hilly areas in the early hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is predicting thunderstorms on May 28, 2026, following recent heavy rainfall. Photo credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana Meteorological Agency in its forecast on X said there would be sunny weather with occasional cloudiness across the country in the course of the day.

But this will pave the way for thunderstorms with rain over the coastline and the inland areas of the country from the afternoon into the evening.

Ghana meteo gets automated weather stations

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has handed over nine automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6.

This is aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, noted that reliable meteorological data remains central to effective early warning systems and climate services, describing the weather stations as practical tools for prevention and preparedness.

The weather stations are expected to improve data availability across the country, support more accurate forecasts, and strengthen early warning systems.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

NADMO's list of flood-prone areas to note

In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.

There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.

In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:

Teshie Estate

Teshie Tafo

Dkesekor-Demo

⁠Greda Estate

Rasta - Behind ICGC Church

Agbelezaa Drain

‎Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include: ‎ ‎

De-Youngsters Storm Drain

Downside Area

Berlin Bridge

441 Abaatamia

Nafiu

Aggrey Memorial School

Kanda Cluster of Schools

Nima Roundabout

Kanda Overpass

Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:

Commandos

The stretch along the main drain

Burukutu Drain

Saabulu Park

Downside

In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:

Odawna Sahara

Osu Doku North

Osu Doku South

Osu Kinkawe

Osu Alata

Asylum Down

Adabraka North

Adabraka Official Town

Osu Ringway

There is a chance of rainfall in parts of Ghana on May 29. Credit: Pius Ekpei/Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

Greater Accra NADMO boss blasts Ablekuma West MCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against officials at Ablekuma West over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

He stressed that key officials needed to be taken to task because of the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out the Municipal Chief Executive for the region, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those overseeing spatial planning.

Source: YEN.com.gh