Thunderstorm Warning: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas Likely to Face Downpours Today, May 31
- Thunderstorms are expected in Ghana on May 31 amid ongoing urban flooding concerns
- Cloudy conditions with mist have been forecasted, especially in coastal and hilly areas
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency said sunny weather will precede afternoon thunderstorms across the country
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast some thunderstorms later on May 31 as Ghanaians continue to battle with flooding in urban areas.
Cloudy conditions were forecast for most areas within the country, with mist and fog patches forming over the coast, forest and hilly areas in the early hours.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency in its forecast on X said there would be sunny weather with occasional cloudiness across the country in the course of the day.
But this will pave the way for thunderstorms with rain over the coastline and the inland areas of the country from the afternoon into the evening.
Ghana meteo gets automated weather stations
Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has handed over nine automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6.
This is aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.
The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, noted that reliable meteorological data remains central to effective early warning systems and climate services, describing the weather stations as practical tools for prevention and preparedness.
The weather stations are expected to improve data availability across the country, support more accurate forecasts, and strengthen early warning systems.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).
Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.
NADMO's list of flood-prone areas to note
In its flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.
There is also flooding in parts of the Volta Region because they are vulnerable to dam spillages and river overflow.
In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:
- Teshie Estate
- Teshie Tafo
- Dkesekor-Demo
- Greda Estate
- Rasta - Behind ICGC Church
- Agbelezaa Drain
Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include:
- De-Youngsters Storm Drain
- Downside Area
- Berlin Bridge
- 441 Abaatamia
- Nafiu
- Aggrey Memorial School
- Kanda Cluster of Schools
- Nima Roundabout
- Kanda Overpass
Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:
- Commandos
- The stretch along the main drain
- Burukutu Drain
- Saabulu Park
- Downside
In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:
- Odawna Sahara
- Osu Doku North
- Osu Doku South
- Osu Kinkawe
- Osu Alata
- Asylum Down
- Adabraka North
- Adabraka Official Town
- Osu Ringway
Greater Accra NADMO boss blasts Ablekuma West MCE
YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against officials at Ablekuma West over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.
He stressed that key officials needed to be taken to task because of the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out the Municipal Chief Executive for the region, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those overseeing spatial planning.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.