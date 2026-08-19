The Trump administration moved to eliminate refundable tax credits previously accessible to undocumented migrants in the United States

The policy change is projected to save American taxpayers approximately $3 billion, according to reports published on August 20, 2026

The decision forms part of a broader effort by the administration to restrict federal financial benefits available to illegal immigrants

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The Trump administration has moved to eliminate refundable tax credits that were previously available to undocumented migrants living in the United States, a measure projected to save taxpayers approximately $3 billion.

The policy change was reported on August 20, 2026, and represents one of the administration's latest fiscal actions targeting benefits accessible to individuals in the country without legal authorisation.

Trump administration eliminates refundable tax credits for undocumented migrants, saving taxpayers $3 billion, as part of a broader fiscal Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump administration targets migrant tax benefits

Refundable tax credits differ from standard tax deductions in that they can result in a direct cash payment to a claimant even when that claimant owes little or no federal tax.

Critics of the previous arrangement had long argued that the availability of such credits to undocumented migrants represented an undue burden on public finances.

By axing access to these credits, the administration argues it is directing taxpayer resources exclusively toward citizens and lawfully present residents.

The $3 billion figure cited reflects projected savings over a defined fiscal period, though the administration has not yet detailed the specific credits affected or the timeline over which those savings are expected to materialise.

Broader immigration fiscal policy

The move fits within a series of financial measures the Trump administration has pursued alongside its immigration enforcement agenda.

Earlier in 2026, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner released a report attributing more than 60% of rental demand growth between 2021 and 2024 to the foreign-born population, using that data to call for continued deportations as a means of easing housing costs for American citizens.

The latest action on tax credits adds a fiscal dimension to what has primarily been framed as a border security and law enforcement campaign, signalling that the administration intends to use budgetary tools alongside enforcement operations to reduce the economic footprint of illegal immigration in the United States.

US details years foreigners must stay before citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States has detailed the requirements foreign nationals must meet before they can pursue American citizenship through naturalisation.

The most common route to naturalisation begins with obtaining Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status, commonly known as a green card. USCIS states that the general route requires an applicant to have been an LPR for at least five years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh