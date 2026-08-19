Donald Trump met referee Slavko Vincic on the podium after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final

The US President told Vincic he had done a “great job” while presenting him with his medal

Trump later praised Spain star Ferran Torres after he was seen wearing a “Make Spain Great Again” cap during the celebrations

Donald Trump's private message to the referee of the 2026 World Cup final has been disclosed after the US President attended the showpiece in North America.

Spain faced Argentina in the final on July 19, with the European champions claiming a narrow victory to lift the World Cup.

US President Donald Trump interacts with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House. The American Head of State's private message to the World Cup final referee has finally emerged.

Source: Getty Images

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match as Spain secured their first World Cup title since 2010.

Slavko Vincic was the man in charge of the final, with the Slovenian referee wearing a camera that captured his perspective throughout the historic occasion.

Donald Trump praised World Cup final referee

As reported by The Athletic, Vincic was involved in several notable moments during the final, including an exchange with Lionel Messi in which the referee appeared to tell him to "control" one of his teammates.

However, one of the more unusual moments came after the final whistle when Vincic crossed paths with Trump.

The match officials, like the players, made their way onto the podium following the game to receive their medals and greet FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Trump.

As Trump placed a medal around Vincic's neck, the US President told the referee that he had done a "great job."

Trump repeated the compliment before Vincic moved along the podium.

The President remained on stage after the medals had been presented but was later asked to move aside as Spain's players prepared to lift the World Cup trophy.

The tournament also produced another memorable moment involving Spain after Torres was spotted wearing a "Make Spain Great Again" cap during the team's celebrations.

Trump later addressed the incident, praising the Spain forward for what he described as a tribute.

"He is a great player. He was wearing essentially a Make America Great Again cap, so it was a nice tribute," Trump said.

"And I think he meant that very nicely; we appreciate it."

Trump then reflected on the United States' standing in the world, adding:

"We've made America great. We're the greatest country in the world now."

The World Cup final ultimately provided a memorable conclusion to a tournament hosted across North America, with Spain emerging as champions after defeating Argentina.

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