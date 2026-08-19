The Ghana Police Service is reportedly searching for retired boxer Ayittey Powers following an alleged threat against NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

A live video circulating on social media shows Powers allegedly threatening to 'gun down' Ampofo Ankrah over a long-running boxing promotion dispute

The alleged threat is linked to the controversial suspension of boxing in Ghana following the death of super-middleweight boxer Ernest Akushey in September 2025

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The Ghana Police Service is reportedly hunting for retired boxer and promoter Michael Ayittey Okine, widely known as Ayittey Powers, in connection with an alleged death threat directed at National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Ghana Police reportedly hunt Ayittey Powers over an alleged death threat against NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah. Image credit: Kwabena Kyere, Ayittey Powers

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Ghanaweb on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the development emerged after a live video began circulating on social media in which Powers allegedly threatened to "gun down" Ampofo Ankrah.

The report indicated that authorities were actively pursuing Powers over the alleged threat, though the Ghana Police Service had not issued a formal public statement at the time of reporting.

Dispute rooted in boxing suspension

The alleged threat is believed to have stemmed from a protracted dispute over the cancellation of Powers' boxing promotions.

In September 2025, the NSA, acting through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, suspended all professional boxing activities in Ghana following the death of super-middleweight boxer Ernest "Bahubali" Akushey.

Akushey died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on September 23, 2025, eleven days after suffering an eighth-round technical knockout loss to Jacob Dickson at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The suspension was announced on September 26, just one day before Ayittey Powers Promotions was set to stage its "Judgement Day" card at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The bill had been expected to feature former IBO World Lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe alongside a contest between Africanus Neequaye and Daniel Quaye.

Powers reportedly argued that he had invested heavily in the event and suffered considerable financial losses as a result of the cancellation.

Powers further alleged that he had contacted both the Minister of Sports and Recreation and Ampofo Ankrah ahead of the suspension and received assurances that no ban was immediately forthcoming.

He claimed the official suspension letter arrived only during the weigh-in, a day before his scheduled promotion.

Powers alleges unfair treatment after ban lifted

Professional boxing in Ghana resumed following the lifting of the suspension, with the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) established on September 29, 2025 and chaired by former Ghana Boxing Authority president Samir Captan.

A two-phase reform roadmap was set out, covering restructuring between February and April 2026 and elections between May and June.

However, Powers reportedly claimed that promoters including Dzata Promotions, Legacy Rise Sports Promotions and Bishop Promotions all secured approval for events while his promotions went without authorisation.

He accused the interim management structure of sidelining him despite his career as both a boxer and a promoter.

Powers had also accused Ampofo Ankrah of failing to honour what he regarded as a personal assurance that his promotion would be the first to receive clearance when the ban was lifted.

The NSA maintained that the suspension and resumption of boxing were subject to the relevant regulatory processes.

The Facebook post of Ghanaweb is below.

Adenta Kumi petitions IGP against Owusu Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adenta Kumi's petitioned the Inspector General of Police regarding the alleged inflammatory statements made by Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko.

As tensions rise, Kumi's urgent call for action underscores the increasing concern among Ghanaians over the potential repercussions of these public declarations on community peace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh