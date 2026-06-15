NDC have announced the death of its Salaga North Constituency Chairman, Iddrisu Sani

The political party released an official statement regarding his passing on Sunday, June 14, 2026

Party leadership commenced preparations for his burial in accordance with Islamic rites

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga North Constituency has announced the passing of its Constituency Chairman, Iddrisu Sani.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) mourns the passing of Salaga North Chairman Iddrisu Sani. Image credit: Adom 106.3 FM/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The political official passed away on Sunday after years of service to his local constituency and the party.

NDC mourns the passing of Regional Chairman

The regional party leadership described his sudden departure as a significant blow to the organisation and the local community members he represented during his tenure. The group noted that Sani worked actively as a dedicated mobiliser and an executive pillar for the movement.

"Chairman Iddrisu Sani passed away on Sunday after years of dedicated service to the party and the constituency," The official statement issued by the constituency office noted.

Read more about NDC's Iddrisu Sani's demise in the Facebook post below.

Iddrisu Sani's burial arrangement

Following the announcement, local organisers immediately began putting together arrangements to finalise his funeral. The administrators confirmed that the final burial proceedings are currently underway in accordance with Islamic rites.

The political formation extended its deep condolences to the immediate family, close friends, and general supporters.

The leadership also called on party members to remain united and to pray for comfort for everyone affected by the sudden development.

The Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha reportedly dies at 47 after collapsing back in 2022. Image credit: ABS-CBN

Source: UGC

Thai royal princess Bajrakitiyabha dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha had died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma.

The announcement was officially made by the country's royal household following her prolonged medical battle.

The prominent royal figure had been under continuous medical supervision since her health crisis began in late 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh