Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson officially handed over the Defence Ministry to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei on Friday, August 14, 2026

Dr Ato Forson had served as caretaker of the ministry following the death of substantive minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah in a helicopter crash

Adjei was moved to the Defence Ministry from the Ministry of Works and Housing as part of President Mahama's cabinet reshuffle

Abdul Karim, a member of the ruling NDC, shared his views in an interview with YEN.com.gh

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Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has officially assumed control of Ghana's Ministry of Defence after Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson formally transferred leadership of the ministry to him on Friday, August 14, 2026.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Defence, where both ministers signed the relevant transition documents to complete the formal transfer of administrative authority.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei official takes over from Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Ghana’s new Defence Minister. Photo credit: Ministry of Defence/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Ato Forson's year as caretaker

Dr Ato Forson had been running the Defence Ministry in a caretaker capacity since President John Dramani Mahama tasked him with overseeing the portfolio following the death of substantive minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

Dr Boamah was among those killed in the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash, leaving the ministry without permanent leadership for approximately one year.

With the installation of Adjei, Dr Ato Forson's interim role comes to a close, allowing him to redirect full attention to his substantive portfolio at the Finance Ministry.

Adjei's new role

Adjei's appointment to the Defence Ministry follows President Mahama's cabinet reshuffle, which was announced on August 7, 2026.

He was reassigned from the Ministry of Works and Housing, where he previously served, to take on the more senior security portfolio.

As Defence Minister, Adjei is expected to lead the day-to-day administration of the ministry and drive the implementation of government defence policies and programmes.

His transition into the role marks the first time the ministry has had a substantive minister since Dr Boamah's death nearly a year ago.

Ghanaian outlines expectations for new minister

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abdul Karim outlined what he expected from the new Defence Minister.

“I expect the new Defence Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, to prioritise the welfare of our soldiers, improve logistics and equipment, strengthen intelligence and border security, and ensure that resources meant for the military are used transparently,” he said.

“He has previously served as a Deputy Defence Minister, so I expect him to bring experience to the role. Most importantly, Ghanaians need a Defence Minister who will put national security above politics and work to keep the country safe. I wish him success in his new role,” he added.

Mahama Ayariga gets new ministerial role

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama had announced a ministerial reshuffle on Friday, August 7, 2026, which saw key portfolios shifted across government.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga had been designated as the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs as part of the reshuffle.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had also been nominated as the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh