Ghanaian media personality Delay paid tribute to Sexxy Vida on Instagram after news of her passing broke

Sexxy Vida reportedly collapsed at work and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital

Delay shared a throwback interview clip featuring Sexxy Vida and her husband Gomez alongside her heartfelt tribute

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Ghanaian broadcaster and television host Delay has taken to social media to mourn the death of content creator Sexxy Vida, who passed away while pregnant with her tenth child.

Ghanaian media personality Delay pays tribute to Sexxy Vida, who sadly passed away while pregnant. Image credit: Trouble Carlos/YouTube, Delay/Facebook

Source: UGC

Delay shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing:

"Vida sorry wati. Nyame nfa wokara nsie yie dofopa 😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 🕊️ 🕯️ ❤️"

Alongside the caption, she posted a clip from a past interview she had conducted with Sexxy Vida and her husband Gomez, offering fans a chance to remember the late creator in a warmer moment.

How Sexxy Vida reportedly passed

According to reports, Sexxy Vida collapsed while on the job. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

At the time of her death, she was carrying her tenth child, making the loss all the more devastating for those who followed her life and work closely.

The Instagram post below has Delay’s reaction to Sexxy Vida’s demise.

Ghanaians react to Sexxy Vida's death

The news drew an outpouring of grief from social media users, many of whom expressed how deeply the loss had affected them.

bigail8official5 wrote:

"Oooooh her death has pained me paaa."

ekua.deborah.1 commented:

"Thinking about her children 😢😢."

iammorganelorm shared:

"My first time seeing her, and it's quite unfortunate she's no more. A beautiful soul. May she rest in peace."

obidombie_kloset added:

"Ah ay3 me ya oooo 💔Vida has a good heart 🥲."

taylored_boo wrote:

"The lady is so funny! awwww I never saw any of her videos until she passed. May she rest in peace! 🙏🏿."

Wood Madea react to Sexxy Vida's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea sparked widespread conversation online after appearing in a live session with two friends, Collins and Akwesi, in what many viewers interpreted as a celebratory reaction to the reported death of rival content creator Sexxy Vida.

The trio appeared in high spirits during the broadcast, encouraging one another to eat, enjoy life, and cherish each moment, noting that death can come for anyone regardless of wealth or status.

The two creators had been locked in a well-publicised feud that drew significant attention on social media, with neither side appearing willing to back down.

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Source: YEN.com.gh