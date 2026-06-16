The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of a suspect for Innocentia's murder

Authorities apprehended the individual at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast

The deceased student was last seen after boarding the suspect's vehicle

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect, Michael Mensah, in connection with the murder of a University of Cape Coast (UCC) student, Innocentia Atsufui Avinu.

Ghana Police Service arrests 39-year-old Michael Mensah as a suspect for the murder of University of Cape Coast student Innocentia Atsufui Avinu. Image credit: Ghana Police Service/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The thirty-nine-year-old suspect, who claims to be a teacher and commercial driver, was apprehended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team.

Ghana Police announce arrest of suspect

The arrest, as stated in a press statement issued by the Police on June 16, 2026, took place on June 15, 2026, at approximately 1915 hours at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast.

According to a statement released by the police, the arrest followed a sustained, intelligence-led operation tracking the suspect's movements.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect picked up the deceased student from Ayensu Plaza, within the UCC hostel enclave, on June 11, 2026, at about 1848 hours.

He reportedly drove her to Hutchland Beach, which was the final location where the victim was seen alive. Authorities stated that investigations are currently ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of the crime.

Read the full police statement regarding the arrest of the suspect in the demise of Innocentia Atsufui Avinu in the Facebook post below.

Public calls for deep investigation into arrest

The news of the arrest has triggered widespread discussions among the public regarding the security of students within university hostel enclaves. Many internet users are demanding that digital and telecommunication records be examined to verify the suspect's timeline.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Krotwea Mansa said:

"There must be more to this story if he claims he just drove her to the beach as a commercial driver and left? That would mean he drove her to meet someone. The Mobile Network Company can provide call logs, timelines, and who she had last spoken to. We want to apprehend the murderer, and it should be one without doubt."

Gideon Nelson Amoah stated:

"Maybe he was doing his job as a teacher, and driver MTN should provide us with her last conversation."

Godfred Nsimbe noted:

"No, you shouldn't have covered his face because the deceased's face wasn't covered, so the suspect's face had to be shown."

Asimaku Saltpond added:

"Maybe he is a driver who drove her there to meet the real suspect, continue this investigation to the last end, I know what the Ghana police can do."

Mike Mikes commented:

"Guys, let’s not be too quick to judge. From the police statement, we still don’t know all the circumstances surrounding the trip. She could have arranged the ride herself to meet someone. The investigation is ongoing, and the truth will come out soon."

Police arrest four nurses for alleged theft

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service has arrested four workers employed at the Dr Amegashie Herbal Clinic after they were caught allegedly stealing from the company.

The incident came to light after the facility owner discovered severe financial irregularities in his business operations.

Police arrest four

Source: YEN.com.gh