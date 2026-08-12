A resurfaced video of the late Sexxy Vida showing off four of her nine children has gone viral on social media

The Ghanaian content creator passed away at the age of 38, leaving behind nine children

Social media users have flooded the comments section with emotional tributes and reflections on her life

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A resurfaced video of the late Ghanaian social media personality Sexxy Vida, in which she proudly showed off four of her nine children, has been circulating online and stirring deep emotion among followers who remember her.

A viral video of the late Ghanaian content creator Sexxy Vida showcasing four of her nine children evokes emotional tributes, reflecting on her life as a devoted mother. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The footage has drawn renewed attention to the life of the content creator, who passed away at just 38 years old.

In the clip, a visibly proud Vida introduces four of her children to the camera, offering a rare and tender glimpse into her role as a mother beyond the controversies that often surrounded her public life.

Memories of Sexxy Vida's life as a mother

Sexxy Vida was a well-known figure on Ghanaian social media, frequently in the spotlight for her outspoken personality and her highly publicised relationship with a man known as Gomez.

She is survived by nine children in total, though the video captures only the first four.

For many who came across the resurfaced footage, it served as a poignant reminder of the woman behind the headlines, one who, regardless of her circumstances, devoted herself to raising a large family.

The Instagram post below has the video in which the TikToker showed some of her nine children to the world.

Social media pays tribute to Sexxy Vida

The video prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection across social media platforms, with users remembering Sexxy Vida in their own words.

babyforgive wrote:

"Hmmm I don't know this lady, but I like how she is a hard worker, but social media didn't help her."

marystouch_makeupstudio commented:

"Hmmmm, Gomez is the end of Vida 😢."

ampadustephenakwasi added:

"Well done, Vida, even if you don't have anything, the kids alone are enough 🌹🌹."

iamanamobe21 reflected:

"That Gomez guy, did he really love her? Cos it seems Vida was always fighting people because of him 🤦🏾‍♀️May her soul have a peaceful rest 🙏🏿."

amosuzanne wrote:

"Eeei, thought she was even older. Hmm, life."

The reactions paint a picture of a woman whose life resonated with many Ghanaians, even those who had not closely followed her online.

Several commenters pointed to the toll that social media fame and personal relationships may have taken on her, while others chose to celebrate her dedication to her children.

Sexxy Vida's last public appearance surfaces

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video capturing Sexxy Vida's final public appearance surfaced online, leaving fans deeply emotional following the news of her passing.

The footage, shared by the TikTok page Yen Trende on August 10, 2026, showed TikToker Sexxy Vida and her partner Gomez spending time together, with the heavily pregnant content creator proudly showing off her baby bump.

Just one day later, on August 11, 2026, news of her death began circulating across social media, turning what appeared to be a joyful outing into a heartbreaking farewell.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh