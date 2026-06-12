Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies at 47 After 3 Years in Coma
- The Thai royal household announced the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
- The princess passed away after spending more than three years in a coma
- Doctors attributed her initial collapse to a severely irregular heartbeat
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma.
The announcement was officially made by the country's royal household following her prolonged medical battle.
The prominent royal figure had been under continuous medical supervision since her health crisis began in late 2022. Her passing marks a significant moment of transition for the Southeast Asian nation's monarchy.
Thai royal announces the death of Princess
According to a BBC report on June 12, 2026, the royal household confirmed her death.
The statement detailed the medical history leading up to the tragic outcome.
"Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who has been in a coma for more than three years, has died, the royal household has announced."
"She collapsed in December 2022 while exercising with her dogs. Her doctors attributed it to a severely irregular heartbeat, caused by a mycoplasma infection in her heart," the report stated.
The Instagram post below has more about the death of the Thai Princess.
The princess was widely recognised as one of the most active and influential members of the royal institution. Observers noted that her absence would alter future administrative plans for the household.
"With her death, the Thai royal family has lost its most visibly accomplished member, and someone who might have played a pivotal role in an as yet unclear succession," The report added.
The Facebook video below has more about the demise of the Thai Princess.
Reactions trail in on Thai Princess's death
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the princess's post below:
Sharonstone said:
"😢condolences."
Ayteguhpranoto said:
"😢 condolences, Rest in peace, Princess."
Molls. .2376 said:
"Mayshe rest in peace ❤️."
rose_pool__ said:
"Be at harmony queen. Rest be 💜🩶🖤🤍."
Rabiahasanamir said:
"May her soul rest in peace. Deeply saddening and so tough for the Royal family to see a loved one going. May she be at peace and in the hereafter. Very sad at the princess's demise. My prayers are with the family.💐💐."
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The news of his demise was announced on Facebook by many Ghanaians, including Emmanuel M. Philansmith, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brandnew Pharma Consult and Tymcoin Pharma Limited, on Friday, June 6, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh