A ranking by StatiSense has listed the seven nations with the highest estimated number of church buildings globally

The US leads the list with up to 380,000 churches, while Nigeria ranks third with over 100,000 — ahead of much larger countries by landmass

The figures cover only registered places of worship, meaning actual totals across all seven countries could be significantly higher

A ranking shared by StatiSense on X has put the global spread of Christianity into sharp relief, listing the seven countries estimated to have the most church buildings in the world.

The figures cover registered places of worship only, with the actual totals likely far higher once house churches and unregistered congregations are included.

7 Countries With the Most Church Buildings in the World Ranked

Source: Getty Images

The US holds first position with an estimated 350,000 to 380,000 church buildings, a total that reflects centuries of Christianity being central to American civic and cultural life.

Congregations range from small rural chapels to megachurches with tens of thousands of members.

Brazil follows in second place with between 280,000 and 300,000 churches.

The rapid expansion of Pentecostalism and Evangelical Christianity across Latin America's largest nation over recent decades has been a major driver of this figure.

Nigeria ranks third with over 100,000 churches, placing it ahead of countries that are considerably larger by landmass.

A strong Pentecostal movement, combined with a significant Catholic and mainline Protestant presence, has made Nigeria one of the most church-dense nations in the world relative to its population.

Russia, Mexico, Philippines and China Complete the Rankings

Per the ranking shared on X, Russia accounts for an estimated 90,000 churches, the majority affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Religious observance in the country has undergone a considerable revival since the 1990s, following decades of state-imposed atheism during the Soviet era.

Mexico comes in fifth with approximately 88,000 churches, a figure shaped by its deep Catholic heritage alongside the more recent growth of Evangelical denominations.

The Philippines, one of the most predominantly Christian nations in Asia, has around 85,000 churches, with Catholicism rooted in centuries of Spanish colonial rule remaining the majority faith.

China rounds off the list with over 70,000 registered churches. Analysts widely believe this figure significantly understates the true total, given that house churches and unregistered congregations operate extensively across the country and fall outside official records.

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Source: YEN.com.gh