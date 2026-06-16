A 21-year-old university student, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, has died in Brazil after falling from a bridge during an illegal bungee jumping activity near São Paulo

Video circulating on social media reportedly shows the student being positioned before the jump and falling from the bridge moments later

Authorities in Brazil say the investigation remains ongoing as they seek to establish how safety procedures were allegedly bypassed during the illegal activity

A 21-year-old university student has died in Brazil after falling from a bridge during an illegal bungee jumping activity in an incident that has led to h*micide charges against three instructors.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, near São Paulo after she plunged about 40 metres from an abandoned structure known locally as “Skeleton Bridge”, where unlicensed rope jumping activities were reportedly taking place.

Authorities in Brazil investigate an illegal bungee jumping incident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old university student. Photo credit: Lagerik/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

According to Brazilian authorities, the student was not properly secured with a safety cord before being pushed from the bridge.

Investigators say basic safety procedures were allegedly not followed at the site, which was not authorised for such activities.

Three instructors connected to the operation have since been arrested and charged with h*micide as investigations continue.

Police also confirmed that additional individuals who were present at the site were briefly detained and later released.

An off-duty nurse who was at the scene, Rayza Dias, said she reached the student at the base of the bridge shortly after the fall and found her still alive.

Speaking to Brazilian media, she described helping to navigate difficult terrain to reach the injured woman before emergency response teams arrived.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Video circulating on social media appears to show Rodrigues de Freitas being positioned before the jump and then falling from the bridge moments later.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh