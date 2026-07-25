Ghanaian returnee Kobby Hanson reportedly died seven weeks after being repatriated from South Africa

He allegedly travelled to South Africa in 2013 in search of better opportunities but was later scammed and developed serious health complications

Family members and loved ones reportedly struggled for years to raise money to bring him back to Ghana before the government's evacuation exercise

A Ghanaian man who recently returned home from South Africa under the Government of Ghana's repatriation programme has reportedly died just seven weeks after arriving in the country.

The deceased, identified as Bobby Hanson, popularly known as Kobby, is said to have passed away after battling serious health challenges that worsened during his stay in South Africa.

Kobby travelled to South Africa for work

According to accounts shared by a close acquaintance during an interview on SVTV Africa's Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Kobby left Ghana for South Africa in 2013 with hopes of finding greener pastures.

However, things reportedly did not go as planned. The acquaintance alleged that he was scammed after arriving in South Africa, leaving him stranded and unable to improve his situation.

As the years went by, Kobby's health reportedly deteriorated. He is said to have developed severe eye problems as well as high blood pressure, forcing his family to seek further medical examinations after he eventually returned to Ghana.

Watch the announcement of his death below:

The woman also shared that the family endured several heartbreaking losses over the years, including the deaths of Kobby's brother's wife and another sibling, leaving only Kobby and his younger brother.

Family struggled to bring him home

Before the government stepped in, relatives and loved ones were reportedly making desperate efforts to raise funds to bring Kobby back to Ghana for medical treatment.

His acquaintance disclosed that she had already pledged R5,000 towards the cost of his journey and was waiting for additional support when the Government of Ghana announced its repatriation exercise, allowing him to return home.

She said Kobby arrived at Nsawam Adoagyiri in an extremely weak condition and could barely walk.

Although relatives later informed her that his health appeared to be improving, the family was left devastated after he reportedly passed away in his sleep just seven weeks after returning to Ghana.

Kobby, believed to have been between 54 and 56 years old, reportedly leaves behind one child in Ghana.

His death has sparked sadness among many Ghanaians, with several people expressing sympathy for his family and reflecting on the hardships some migrants face while pursuing better opportunities abroad.

Thousands of African migrant flee South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of African migrants were reportedly fleeing South Africa ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline issued by citizen-led anti-immigrant groups.

Transit hubs were under severe pressure amid fears of renewed xenophobic violence, while several African governments are coordinating mass repatriation efforts.

The South African government had rejected the ultimatum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning intimidation and reaffirming the rule of law.

Source: YEN.com.gh