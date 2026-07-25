Controversial Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, known as Prophet Roja, has reacted to Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence

Prophet Roja claimed two more prominent NPP figures are headed to prison before the close of 2026, but refused to name them

The prophet also warned that a senior citizen could be jailed within three years and may die the day after imprisonment

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Controversial Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has reacted to the 20-year prison sentence handed to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, by issuing fresh predictions warning the opposition party.

In a video shared on X on July 24, 2026, Prophet Roja, who claims to have foreseen Chairman Wontumi's imprisonment before the court's ruling, directed his latest message at the broader NPP membership.

Prophet Roja is predicting more legal trouble for NPP members. Image credit: Prophet Roja

Source: Facebook

The prophet stated that two more prominent NPP figures are likely to be imprisoned before the end of 2026.

He stopped short of naming the individuals, however, explaining that he was exercising caution to avoid giving his critics ammunition against him.

"Two more people are likely to go to Nsawam before the year ends. I can mention names, but some people are waiting for me to make a mistake, so I want to keep quiet about this," he said.

Prophet Roja also acknowledged that, despite his prediction, Chairman Wontumi may have reason for some optimism regarding his situation.

Senior Citizen Faces Imprisonment and Death, Prophet Claims

Beyond the two unnamed NPP members, Prophet Roja delivered what he described as a more grave warning involving a senior citizen.

He claimed the individual would be sentenced to prison within the next three years and would die the day after being incarcerated.

"We are here in Ghana, and I can assure you that this will happen. There is good news for Chairman Wontumi. But if care is not taken, a senior citizen will be jailed, and just after the person is sent to prison, he will die the following day. This will happen within the next three years," he said.

Prophet Roja did not identify this individual either, and no independent verification of his earlier claim of prophesying Chairman Wontumi's sentence has been established.

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Okatakyie Afrifa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja dropped a prophecy about broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa amidst his ongoing legal challenges.

The alarming prediction points to even greater dangers ahead for Afrifa, with the prophet urging fervent prayers to avert what he describes as an impending threat to the broadcaster's safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh