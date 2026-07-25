US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sweeping visa restrictions targeting individuals responsible for cybercrime and cyber-enabled crime

The policy, introduced on July 23, 2026, extends potential visa bans to immediate family members of those found complicit in cyberscams and extortion

The move follows Executive Order 14390, with scammers having defrauded US citizens of at least $10 billion in 2024

The US has expanded its crackdown on cybercrime by announcing that visa restrictions under its new global policy may extend beyond offenders themselves to cover their immediate family members.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the policy in a press statement on July 23, 2026, confirming that it operates under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Abu Trica is a recent high-profile suspect in cybercrime extradited to the US. Credit: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

The measures target individuals deemed responsible for or complicit in cybercrime and cyber-enabled criminal activity, with the statement explicitly noting that close relatives of such individuals could face the same restrictions.

This would, for example, mean Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica's family, would be affected by this policy if he was convicted of fraud offences following his extradition to the US.

Kumi was extradited to the US on July 9, 2026, to face federal charges alleging he helped orchestrate a romance fraud operation that stole more than $8 million from over 80 elderly victims.

The announcement is grounded in President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14390, which directs federal agencies to combat cybercrime, fraud, and predatory schemes targeting American citizens.

According to the State Department statement, online investment scams, frequently orchestrated by Chinese transnational criminal organisations, cost US citizens at least $10 billion in 2024 alone.

The statement further highlighted a specific threat to American children, stating that overseas offenders had deliberately targeted minors through extortion schemes, causing severe harm to families and young lives.

Rubio Vows to Use Every Available Tool

Fox News reported that Rubio framed the visa policy as one component of a broader enforcement strategy.

He indicated that the administration is deploying sanctions, prosecutions, asset seizures, extradition requests and coordinated international law enforcement cooperation to dismantle criminal scam operations and impose meaningful consequences on those who sustain them.

"By restricting visa issuance to those who are responsible for or complicit in these criminal enterprises, we are sending a clear message: The US will go after those who prey on our citizens," Rubio said.

The decision to extend potential restrictions to immediate family members signals a deliberate escalation in pressure, aimed at raising the personal stakes for individuals who enable or profit from cybercrime networks operating beyond US borders.

Source: YEN.com.gh