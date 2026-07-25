Award-winning sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu (BKB) has disclosed his next destination after leaving Pure FM

The veteran journalist announced that his new show will premiere on August 31, with Fridays featuring The Shipdealer

BKB explained that two major issues ultimately made it impossible for him to continue his journey at Pure FM

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Bright Kankam Boadu, popularly known as BKB, has officially announced his next destination following his exit from Pure FM.

The respected journalist has joined Obaapa Radio 100.9 FM and Obaapa TV, bringing an end to weeks of speculation over his future after leaving the Kumasi-based station where he spent six successful years.

BKB Breaks Silence on New Radio Station After Pure FM Departure

Source: Getty Images

BKB shared the news on his verified X account on July 25, with the announcement attracting nearly 95,000 views within hours. He also disclosed that his new sports programme, Sports Center, will premiere on August 31.

The broadcaster disclosed that his long-time associate, Oliver Khan, whom he described as his "boss and billionaire The Ship Dealer", will feature on the show every Friday, with more members of the team expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Why BKB left Pure FM

BKB explained that his departure was carefully considered rather than rushed.

According to the broadcaster, he and his team spent months weighing their options while keeping the interests of their listeners and viewers at the centre of every discussion.

He disclosed that two major factors influenced the decision: the expiration of his contract and the change in ownership at Pure FM.

Before his stint at Pure FM, Chairmo worked with Angel FM and Nhyira FM, establishing himself as one of Ghana's most influential sports broadcasters through his fearless analysis and engaging presentation style.

BKB Breaks Silence on New Radio Station After Pure FM Departure

Source: Facebook

BKB begins new chapter as fans react

BKB's new home, Obaapa Radio 100.9 FM, will broadcast Sports Center, with the programme also airing on Obaapa TV across digital and satellite platforms.

The launch gives the team just over a month to complete preparations and introduce additional panellists.

The announcement comes more than a year after BKB won the Sports Journalist of the Year award at the 49th SWAG Awards, further cementing his place among Ghana's leading sports media personalities.

Fans quickly welcomed the news on social media.

@OsteenAdjei wrote:

"Wishing you and your crew the very best moving forward chairman."

@NanaAbrokwa7 said:

"Solid Guy BKB chale see errr adey love you guys passs my woman saf 😂😂 can't wait."

@PCFYVE5 added:

"The wait is finally over. I miss you, Chairman BKB."

@sadickwilson commented:

"Congratulations to the new chapter of your life boss."

Source: YEN.com.gh